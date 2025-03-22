Store employee sparks backlash after revealing shocking number of discarded electronics: 'Why are people scrapping them?'

"Who the heck throws such a good console away in the first place?"

A Redditor revealed a shocking amount of post-holiday electronic waste at their store, baffling the internet while also sparking hope with their business model.

What's happening?

In the r/wii subreddit, they revealed more than 50 game consoles were destined for the landfill or at best the recycling before their store scooped them up.

"This is 2 weeks' worth of e-waste Wii systems after Christmas. Luckily these will be sold and not recycled!" the poster explained, adding that they resell the goods through a partnership with Goodwill Industries Middle Georgia and the CSRA, which offers reduced prices via online auctions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Who the heck throws such a good console away in the first place?" one Redditor asked in surprise, while another pointed out how "tempting" the merchandise was.

"Thank you so much for preserving these," a third person wrote. "I dread to think how many older consoles just end up in landfills... makes me shudder."

Why is this important?

As technological innovations hit the market year after year, making our lives easier and more entertaining than perhaps any other time in history, the volume of electronic waste — from cellphones to computers to gaming consoles — is surging.

Beyond creating sunk labor and production costs from manufacturing, e-waste is one of the most dangerous types of waste around, as it contains all sorts of toxic chemicals and substances, including lead and mercury, that can leach into our soil and groundwater, according to the California Department of Toxic Substances Control.

And while recycling e-waste may be more environmentally friendly as far as preserving Earth's precious resources, such as the materials used in lithium batteries, it is not without its pitfalls.

As Purdue Global explains, some e-waste recycling processes use "chemicals stronger than those in the items themselves," creating more opportunities for environmental contamination and hazardous conditions for workers at sites with lax safety standards.

Why would so many people throw out their Wii consoles?

Decluttering can help alleviate stress and anxiety, boosting productivity and leading to better sleep, according to Psychology Today. And, as the OP noted, people often take on this task before holiday celebrations (to make room for more stuff) or major transitions.

"Why are people scrapping them?" one Redditor asked, to which the OP replied, "People cleaning out, usually before/after christmas, spring tax season, and late summer college kids leaving we get tons of stuff."

What can I do about e-waste more broadly?

Even though e-waste is a growing problem, you don't have to say goodbye to your decluttering plans. However, instead of simply tossing your gadget in the trash, consider one of the many programs that can give you something in return.

For instance, you could earn up to $40 in rewards from Trashie, which accepts old electronics via its Tech Take Back Box. The company ensures items that can be refurbished don't end up in landfills, while electronics that are too far gone will at least have their materials recycled.

You could also consider donating your old yet usable electronics, selling them online, or shopping for discounted secondhand merchandise from companies such as Best Buy — whose trade-in program also offers store credit in return for qualified electronics.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.