Scientists use game-changing robots to extract valuable materials from piles of garbage: 'Important contribution'

Researchers in Germany tackling the piles of electronic waste being produced each year have a message for machines geared to take on the problem: Robot, recycle thyself.

That's because scientists at the Fraunhofer Institute for Factory Operation and Automation IFF are combining artificial intelligence and robotics into one system to disassemble electronics, reclaiming the precious metals inside to make new technology.

The goal is to create a "certifiable, closed-loop waste management system," according to an article by Fraunhofer, published by Tech Xplore. The project is called iDEAR, short for Intelligent Disassembly of Electronics for Remanufacturing and Recycling.

The key is creating a method that streamlines organized disassembly, per the reports.

"In the iDEAR research project, we are pursuing a data-driven methodology so that as many different products as possible can be disassembled with little engineering effort," project manager Dr. José Saenz said in a Fraunhofer news release.

At issue are the 68 million tons of e-waste we produce each year. That number is forecast to hit more than 81 million tons by 2030. Less than a quarter of it is recycled, according to Fraunhofer and the World Health Organization.

The experts said that most of it ends up buried in a landfill or incinerated, wasting the costly components inside. The latter approach can release toxic chemicals into the air.

Other innovations are tackling the problem too. London's Jiva Materials has developed a circuit board that dissolves in hot water, leaving the metal parts for collection. Trashie is a service that sends you a box to fill with up to 10 pounds of unwanted e-waste for recycling — and you can earn rewards from popular brands for your efforts.

The iDEAR project has started with computers chock full of valuable parts. But even washing machines, now commonly containing high-tech components, are on the docket for recycling, according to Fraunhofer.

It all starts with a product scan that identifies screws and fasteners. Software references product manuals to organize a disassembly sequence. The machines will be able to pick the right tool for the job, from unscrewing to bending and pulling. The key is building a data hub of product instructions that can quickly be tapped, per the experts.

The tech will be able to determine if screws are rusted or if parts are glued together, which can require some more intensive deconstruction. A test of the setup was able to pull a motherboard from a computer, which is a tough task, per Tech Xplore.

"We used AI for that. An AI agent is initially trained to complete the process on the simulation model and later we transfer the trained robot action to the real-world experimental setup," Saenz said.

Properly recycling e-waste is important for public health, in addition to valuable component reclamation. The WHO has reported that the tech can release toxicants into the environment when trashed.

Importantly, e-waste isn't the only troublesome pollution problem on planet Earth. By switching to plastic-free options to replace disposable containers and single-use items, you can help cut the loads of garbage heading to landfills and oceans. You will often find the alternatives to be of better quality and longer-lasting. It's likely to be a cash-saving move as well.

On the e-waste front, the Fraunhofer team plans to test and refine its system, with the goal of producing an industrial solution, per the release.

"We can make an important contribution with this project so that fewer materials are wasted in the future and electronics are recycled faster, more easily and more cost-effectively," Saenz said.

