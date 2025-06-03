Off-grid homeowner shares pros and cons of home solar 14 years after installation: 'I am my own power company'

This demonstrates that you don't have to spend a fortune to get started using solar power.

Not everyone is on the solar power bandwagon just yet. The overall driving question is: Is it worth the cost?

One YouTuber, The Old Jarhead (@TheOldJarhead), said: "I am my own power company."

But that only answers part of the question, something The Old Jarhead elaborates on throughout the video.

The scoop

It's more than worth it, from the perspective of a small cabin miles away from the grid; however, it might not be to run an entire house off the grid.

That's not to say that installing solar panels in your typical residential home is not worth it, because it will certainly offset your power costs in the long term. The video is referencing being completely off-grid, which is much more expensive for a large home.

How it's helping

There's little doubt that installing solar panels, whether you're going off-grid or not, offsets rising utility rates, lowers electricity bills, and promotes long-term savings.

They're also low maintenance, reliable, feature remote monitoring, and contribute to a cleaner environment. Tax benefits and rebates bolster the initiative, especially if combined with tools like EnergySage, a free online tool that vets local installers and compares quotes for you.

Regardless of your off-grid status, solar panels will benefit your home, with the upfront cost being the major consideration. Thanks to federal and some state incentives, you can offset those costs and make it a more palatable financial investment.

The Residential Clean Energy Credit and the Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit are the primary federal benefits, while incentives at the state level depend on your state of residence.

Some states offer tax credits, rebates, property tax exemptions, low-interest loans or grants, and net metering, so it's a good idea to check before you leap.

The Database of State Incentives for Renewables & Efficiency is one place to start.

For those on the fence, EnergySage helps with free services for comparing quotes, vetting local installers, and saving the average consumer up to $10,000 through government incentives. Those incentives may not last past 2025, though, as Congress' "Big Beautiful Bill" contains provisions to dismantle this credit and many others promoting pollution- and energy-reducing purchases designed to help the country reduce its reliance on foreign fossil fuels.

So, upgrading to a solar power system is helping in three major ways: reducing your carbon footprint and resource waste, reducing standard energy reliance and expenditures, and facilitating a supportive infrastructure that helps new consumers minimize the upfront cost.

What everyone's saying

The immediate concern is always upfront cost. Solar comes with an undeserved stigma for being expensive to install, drawing people away from the idea. Video presentations like this correct that misperception.

"Very nice video. This demonstrates that you don't have to spend a fortune to get started using solar power," a commenter observed.

Another decided to make the leap: "Great long-term review, thanks for the information. Just bought a 4 kW system. See ya!"

Great long-term review, thanks for the information. Just bought a 4 kW system. See ya!"