Off-grid homeowner shares the 'most transparent review' of solar panels 11 months after installation: 'The system has saved [me] many times'

A Redditor posted a lengthy review of their experience with the solar panel installation process and the first 11 months of use in a subreddit dedicated to homesteading.

"The system has actually saved my a** many times," they said of the reliable power the system supplies, titling their post "the most transparent review on Reddit."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's worth clicking through to read their entire review, contained in a lengthy post under several pictures, as it details a large solar installation with a 20-kilowatt battery backup system and some of the pros and cons they experienced. Another Redditor quickly summarized the original poster's long comment, highlighting the ups and downs of the installation process and initial usage period: "Overall, they're pretty happy with going solar."

Installing solar panels is an environmentally friendly way to upgrade your home that can also save you money on your energy bill.

Solar panels help contribute to a healthier planet. When you generate your own energy to use in your household, you reduce reliance on sources of energy that pollute the atmosphere, such as coal and gas. This reduces carbon pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet.

In addition to saving on energy bills by using solar energy, there are also tax benefits through the Inflation Reduction Act. Free online platforms like EnergySage make it easy to navigate these incentives and compare installation quotes. You could receive a 30% tax credit for installing rooftop solar, which would take a big chunk out of your initial investment.

The future of this tax credit is uncertain, as the current administration has expressed a desire to eliminate the subsidies related to environmental incentives. Though changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, it might be better to act sooner rather than later if you are interested in taking advantage of this tax credit.

In addition to installing solar panels, there are several ways you can modernize your home to make it more environmentally friendly.

Installing a heat pump or a heat pump water heater is an excellent way to bring more clean energy into your home and save money. There are even simpler ways to make quick changes, such as changing out traditional light bulbs for LED light bulbs or replacing your gas stove with an induction appliance.

The original poster in this case said that although their project started before the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, it was completed after it, so they were able to get the full 30% back on the full cost of the project. They ended their post by highlighting one of their biggest satisfactions: "Knowing that all my chickens and turkey were incubated with solar power and raised under a heat lamp using solar power is a petty detail that I certainly do appreciate."

Followers of the Reddit post were appreciative of the OP's rundown of their experience with installing and using solar panels.

"Solar (and wind) installer here … I'll back up everything you say here," one commented.

Another said: "This was awesome to read, thank you so much for posting!"

