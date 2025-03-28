Experts sound alarm about critical issue facing drinking water supply for millions of people: 'Less than a 10% chance'

After shortfalls, snowpack levels in Nevada are on the rise. But continued deficits and uneven distribution across the state could still pose problems, including risks to drinking water and irrigation.

What's happening?

Nevada's snowpack — layers of snow that have built up over multiple storms — is lacking as of March. Even after storms late last month improved the situation, the season's insufficient snowfall and warmer temperatures mean the state is still playing catch-up.

"Snowpack across the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Upper Colorado Basin — two major water sources for Reno and Las Vegas, respectively — have remained below normal for this time of year," the Nevada Current reported.

The outlet predicted that "there is less than a 10% chance the Upper Colorado will reach a normal peak snowpack by early April."

Why is a reduced snowpack concerning?

Snowpack is one of the primary sources of water, especially for many areas in the western United States. Supplies for not only drinking water but for irrigation and hydropower rely on this source.

As National Geographic has explained, "States in the West rely on snowpack to get them through the hot and dry season that's only getting hotter and drier with climate change." Trees and animals also rely on snowpack for survival.

While extreme weather events have always existed, climatologists agree that climate change is exacerbating the effects of the events we're seeing now. And human-driven climate change is playing a part in drastically decreasing the snowpack in many areas of the world.

As snowpack reduces, water availability changes. So do snow-based economies. Deficits have the potential to affect tens of thousands of American jobs in skiing and snowboarding alone, not to mention all those globally whose livelihoods depend on winter recreation.

What's being done about snow droughts? How can people help?

Rising global temperatures, driven by human-generated pollution, are intensifying droughts. Reducing carbon emissions is the most significant way we can help to address the declining snowpack.

Not only do higher temperatures mean less snow and earlier snowmelt, but, as Wired explained, "When tiny bits of black carbon fall on snow, they darken it. The snowpack absorbs more of the sun's energy, warms, and melts faster."

Together with worldwide coordination to support cleaner energy systems, individuals can help to impact critical climate issues. And many of these strategies — installing solar panels, driving an electric vehicle, weatherizing your home — can save consumers plenty of money too.

The good news? In addition to greater amounts of snowpack, climate scientist Ruby Leung told Wired that a shift away from dirty fuels would result in a "pretty immediate effect … . We expect the air to be cleaner, and therefore the snow to be whiter and cleaner."

