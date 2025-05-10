Scientists reveal stunning death toll linked to products we use every day: 'A tremendous danger to human health'

"Our results underscore the urgent need for global regulations."

A new report linked the 356,000 global deaths due to heart disease in 2018 to exposure to a chemical found in common plastic items.

What's happening?

Researchers from New York University Langone Health conducted an analysis that focused on the chemical di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate, or DEHP, which is used in food containers, medical equipment, and other soft, flexible plastic products.

The researchers analyzed population surveys from 200 countries and territories, which contained data about urine samples contaminated with byproducts left by DEHP.

"Exposure has been shown in other studies to prompt an overactive immune response (inflammation) in the heart's arteries, which over time is associated with increased risk of heart attack or stroke," they said.

Results from the study, published in the journal Lancet eBioMedicine, estimate that DEHP exposure accounted for 356,238 deaths, over 13% of the world's mortality from heart disease in women and men between the ages of 55 and 64 in 2018.

About three-fourths of that death toll came from East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and the Pacific, likely because they are in a manufacturing boom in plastic production and don't have as many regulations as other regions.

"By highlighting the connection between phthalates and a leading cause of death across the world, our findings add to the vast body of evidence that these chemicals present a tremendous danger to human health," said Sara Hyman, lead author and associate research scientist at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

The study didn't include other age groups or look at other phthalates. Because of this, senior author Leonardo Trasande believes the death rate connected to DEHP could be much higher.

Why is DEHP exposure concerning?

Phthalates are often digested when they break down into microplastics. Experts have warned that this causes a range of health issues, including fertility issues, obesity, diabetes, and some cancers.

According to CNN, the chemicals are "often called 'everywhere chemicals' because they are so common."

Unfortunately, you can come in contact with these chemicals in many ways, including food and drinks that come in contact with plastic and the air you breathe.

What's being done about DEHP exposure?

"Our results underscore the urgent need for global regulations to reduce exposure to these toxins," said Dr. Trasande.

While regulations are catching up, you can use less plastic to limit your exposure to these toxic chemicals. For example, ditch the plastic water bottles for a cute reusable bottle. It will help keep you and your family safe and healthy.

