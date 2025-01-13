What's preventing a global plastics treaty? Experts say these 3 crucial factors are to blame

Recent plastic pollution talks have stalled, yet there is still hope for a treaty in the future.

Nations have not yet reached an agreement on how to solve the world's plastic problem.

Though at least 95 countries support phasing out plastics, world leaders who prioritize money over the planet oppose this.

What's happening?

Initially published by The Conversation, the article highlights three obstacles to a plastics agreement: how to pay for the transition from plastics, where to set plastic production limits, and how to regulate dangerous ingredients.

Nations disagreed about how to finance business models to transition from single-use plastics. Discussions have included creating a dedicated plastics fund or imposing fees and taxes on plastic production.

Some countries that rely heavily on dirty energy money in their economies opposed ambitious targets for reducing plastic production. However, significant scientific evidence shows we need to bring plastic polymer production to sustainable levels.

Another issue is safety. A plastics treaty must effectively regulate the over 16,000 chemicals used to make and use plastics and detail how to phase out these harmful chemicals.

Why is a plastics treaty important?

A global plastics treaty would hold nations accountable for their plastic production and use. Plastic pollution isn't just an issue with a handful of countries — it's a global problem.

A treaty would be a huge step forward in addressing one of the biggest contributors to planet-overheating gases and our world's rising temperature. Estimates show that cutting plastic pollution by 80% could prevent trillions of dollars of damage to people's health, air and ocean quality, and more.

It's not enough for just a few countries to commit to protecting our planet. We need the cooperation of all nations, including oil-rich ones, to phase out plastics from our lives.

What's being done about global plastic use?

Nations recently met for talks to discuss ending plastic pollution but adjourned without an agreement. However, the United Nations supports ongoing discussions, which are expected to pick up again in mid-2025.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution began work in 2022 and addresses the life cycle of plastic, from design to production to disposal.

A Plastic Planet and the Plastic Soup Foundation founded the Plastic Health Council to encourage any future U.N. treaty to focus on protecting human health.

As an individual, you can do your part to phase out plastic by starting at home. Easy ways to do so include ditching plastic food containers, shopping with reusable grocery bags, and bringing your own to-go containers to restaurants.

Encourage others to follow your example and support pro-climate action candidates who will push for policies that lead to a global plastics treaty soon.

