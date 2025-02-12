Outrage after Trump administration quietly withdraws proposed limits on toxic chemicals: 'Sends a dangerous message'

It would have been an important first step to reduce public exposure to chemicals that have been linked to cancer, decreased immune system response, and childhood obesity.

The first few weeks of President Donald Trump's second stint in the White House have been anything but quiet, but that doesn't mean he's incapable of doing things under the radar.

What's happening?

According to The New Lede, President Trump has subtly withdrawn a plan that would see PFAS limits imposed on industrial wastewater.

The proposal, put forth by the Biden Administration, was set to go before a White House review, and if successful, it would have been publicly announced and implemented.

The New Lede noted it would have only applied to 13 industrial facilities, but it would have been an important first step to reduce public exposure to chemicals that have been linked to cancer, decreased immune system response, and childhood obesity.

"Yesterday's action by the Trump administration to withdraw the long-awaited proposal on PFAS effluent limits is a devastating setback in the fight to protect our communities from toxic 'forever chemicals,'" read a statement from Melanie Benesh, vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group.

"This move not only delays establishing critical federal standards but also sends a dangerous message giving polluters a green light to continue poisoning our water and communities without fear of consequence."

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — also known as "forever chemicals" — are becoming pervasive in our environment. As the name suggests, they don't break down naturally and can accumulate in water systems and the human body.

Research regarding the impact they can have on human health is ongoing, but the evidence so far isn't promising, including links to autism and some forms of cancer.

They can be found in a number of consumer products, including non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, cosmetics, and artificial turf.

What can be done about PFAS?

Legal action has been brought against companies that used PFAS in products for years and have been accused of long knowing about their potential health risks.

Scientists are investigating ways to break down PFAS, but it's a difficult process. For now, preventative measures are the best way to avoid overexposure.

Steering clear of single-use plastics, stain-resistant fabrics and coatings, and non-natural cleaning products is a good start. Meanwhile, water filtration systems can reduce PFAS levels if you're concerned about your local supply.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



