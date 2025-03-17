Scientists confirm next-gen solar panels have achieved record-setting efficiency — here's how they could transform your energy bills

"Our innovation engine continues to set the pace for the entire solar industry."

Solar manufacturer Maxeon has revealed a superefficient solar panel, according to CNET.

The scoop

The Maxeon 7 boasts up to 24.9% efficiency, rivaling the collection efficiency of many mainstream solar panels. The metrics were confirmed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and the new solar panels are also rugged enough to handle hail the size of a golf ball.

When the news was announced, Maxeon chief technology officer Matt Dawson said in a statement: "Our innovation engine continues to set the pace for the entire solar industry, with a keen focus on what matters most for the consumers, businesses, and organizations choosing solar solutions."

According to CNET, the company expects the panel to be 24.1% efficient in real-world situations.

As of November, Maxeon is planning to lease a building in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with the goal of beginning assembly in 2026, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

"As Maxeon intensifies its focus on the U.S. market, our priority is to further expand our growing residential and commercial partner network and support our well-established base of utility-scale customers," Maxeon CEO George Guo said in a statement, according to the Journal. "This strategic refocusing of our business is designed to keep us closer and more attuned to the needs of our U.S. customer base."

How it's helping

Improvements in solar panel technology make it easier for homeowners to wean themselves off dirty energy sources. The less dirty energy we use, the less atmospheric pollution we're subject to.

There are a lot of great options that can help you save a few bucks on your monthly utility bill. Check out this EnergySage tool to get started on installing solar panels on your home. The company allows you to search for and compare quotes.

What everyone's saying

According to a recent EnergySage article, "Maxeon offers the best solar panels based on our analysis, followed by REC, Panasonic, Canadian Solar, and Jinko."

Installing solar panels can lead to up to $1,500 in yearly savings.

One TCD reader noted in our guide to installing solar panels: "When we moved into our home, one of our first big projects was installing solar. Our electric bills were high and we wanted to offset that somehow. By switching to solar, we now have just one monthly payment and offset our costs by sending energy back to the grid. Solar covers our energy use for most of the year, including cooling, electronics, yard equipment, and more."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.