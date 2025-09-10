Researchers make stunning breakthrough on quest to transform cotton: 'Our findings demonstrate … a dual benefit'

A team of scientists may have discovered a powerful way to turn one of farming's waste problems into a climate solution and a healthier future for communities worldwide.

In a new study published in the Waste Management journal, researchers from China revealed how cotton straw, the dry stalk left after the harvest of cotton, can be converted into valuable, soil-healing products using hydrothermal carbonization (HTC).

Instead of allowing the straw to accumulate and contribute to pollution, this method transforms it into hydrochar and nutrient-rich liquids that can improve degraded farmland.

This is significant for agriculture since cotton farming generates massive amounts of straw each year, much of which goes unused.

If it is left unmanaged, it often ends up burned or dumped, releasing harmful pollutants into the air and water. HTC offers a smarter alternative that not only reduces waste but also repairs damaged saline-alkali soils, which are notoriously difficult for crops to grow in.

The team found that under optimized conditions (180-200 degrees Celsius, 356-392 Fahrenheit for 3.5 hours), HTC produced a 42.6% yield of hydrochar and 57.4% of liquid by-products, both with soil-friendly properties. When tested in pots, the treated soil supported alfalfa plants with a survival rate of over 91% and nearly double the growth compared to untreated soil.

For communities relying on crops grown in challenging conditions, this boost could mean more reliable harvests and stronger food security.

Beyond benefiting farmers, HTC could also deliver significant advantages for the environment.

When analyzed against traditional pyrolysis, HTC reduced environmental impacts across the board, including 29% lower global warming potential, 24% less acidification, and 11% less water pollution. Those results indicate cleaner air, healthier soil, and a substantial reduction in farming-related emissions.

"Our findings demonstrate that optimized HTC of cotton straw offers a dual benefit: it both valorizes agricultural waste and provides a sustainable, environmentally friendly solution for saline-alkali soil remediation," said Dr. Collins Elendu, the study's first author, in a release.

The implications of this research extend beyond cotton. As researchers refine this process, HTC could be applied to other common farm by-products.

Ultimately, this can help to create a system where agricultural waste contributes to healthier soils instead of polluting the environment, which could help farmers save money on fertilizers, improve yields, and reduce reliance on harmful practices.

Reducing pollutants that contribute to health issues can benefit current and future generations. With carbon pollution, warmer climates increase bacterial activity and disease spread, leading to more pollution and health problems for humans.

This is another example of how science is helping reshape our food systems to be cleaner, more resilient, and better for long-term health. While this is still mostly in the research phase, breakthroughs like this suggest promise for the future with waste management and sustainable agriculture.

