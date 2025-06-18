Researchers issue warning as deepening crisis fuels food insecurity: 'I was shocked'

A new survey has revealed that nearly half of Japan's population is struggling to afford food — and researchers say global pollution and rising temperatures are making things worse.

What's happening?

As reported by The Asahi Shimbun, researchers from the Institute of Science Tokyo surveyed 10,000 people across Japan and found that 43.8% had skipped meals, lost weight, or gone a full day without eating because of financial reasons. These respondents were placed into a "food security crisis group" based on U.S. Department of Agriculture-style criteria, including whether they "worried about running out of food before gaining more money."

The problem was worse among younger people, low-income households, and those living in rural areas or with lower levels of education. In regions such as Tōhoku and Kyushu, over half of participants fell into the crisis group.

"It's not that there's a lack of food. I was shocked by the fact that such a large number of people in Japan have refrained from buying food because of financial reasons," said public health expert Takeo Fujiwara, who led the study, per The Asahi Shimbun. He also pointed to a low priority on nutrition and poor access to grocery stores as part of the problem.

Why is food insecurity concerning?

Around the world, rising grocery prices are keeping vulnerable families from putting food on the table. Costs are being inflated partly by supply chain disruptions and extreme weather tied to human-driven pollution pushing up global temperatures. Disasters such as worsening droughts, floods, and heat waves are putting pressure on agriculture and affecting food chains.

Vulnerable populations already struggling financially are often the first to feel the squeeze and are most impacted by the planet's warming. The survey showed that respondents in the food-insecure group were also more likely to report health problems due to abnormal weather and be more supportive of policies that address global heating.

What's being done about food insecurity?

Fujiwara said that solving Japan's food insecurity crisis will require more than just economic reforms. Efforts to reduce global pollution and invest in climate-resilient agriculture are also essential. Around the world, scientists and governments are working on developing climate-resilient crops to protect global food supplies. Social initiatives such as community gardens and urban farms also give communities better access to fresh, nutritious food.

At home, individuals can take steps to offset rising grocery costs by planning smart shopping trips. Supporting pro-climate-action candidates who prioritize tangible solutions for a cleaner, safer world is also a step forward in protecting our food supply.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.