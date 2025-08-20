GM drops curtain on Corvette concept EV with seriously head-turning design: 'A new interpretation of the future'

Electric vehicles are rapidly rising in popularity. In fact, some optimistic estimates suggest that electric vehicles might comprise 50% of all car sales by 2030.

With that in mind, it is no surprise that some classic sports car companies want to get in the mix. Chevrolet recently unveiled a design for a future potential electric Corvette that has heads turning, according to New Atlas.

The sleek-looking convertible is rumored to feature a T-shaped prismatic battery that enhances airflow through the chassis. It has bigger wheels and a more spacious cabin than some current models.

Chevrolet is just the latest car company to release designs for futuristic-looking electric vehicles. Japanese carmaker THK dazzled onlookers at the Paris Auto Show with its LSR-05 model. Porsche recently entered the market with its impressive Taycan model.

Electric vehicles come with a ton of benefits. First and foremost, they save you money. They don't require expensive gas or costly maintenance. They are also better for the environment as they don't release harmful carbon pollution into the atmosphere.

Of course, some car enthusiasts turn their noses up at the potential expansion of electric vehicles into beloved classic car brands. Some point out the extensive mining necessary to get elements vital for batteries. While we do need to dig up approximately 30 million tons of minerals annually to meet the demand for batteries, that is a drop in the bucket compared to 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels that are mined annually.

Caleb Miller, an associate editor of Car and Driver, said on Instagram that the model was "a beacon for the … direction of the iconic American sports car." Bryan Nesbitt, General Motors' vice president of global design, touted the design. Per New Atlas, he said: "This concept is a tribute to the legendary performance of the Corvette but with a new interpretation of the future and freedom."

