Scientists develop extraordinary method to transform manure into 'black gold' — here's why it's important

Scientists in South Korea have developed a new method of converting polluting livestock manure into helpful "biochar" — a carbon-rich substance that can be used for fertilizing soil, Phys.org reported.

Biochar, which consists of biomass and charcoal, has been used for years as a "soil amendment," according to the USDA. Recently, it has gained more attention from foresters and agricultural producers due to its ability to sequester carbon — the substance most responsible for the overheating of our planet — and to improve soil health. Due to its color and usefulness, it is sometimes referred to as "black gold."

Using livestock manure to create biochar addressed multiple problems at once. Industrial livestock operations create huge amounts of manure, which carries with it several environmental hazards. The manure, if improperly dealt with, can leach pollutants into the soil, surrounding waterways, and air. In some cases, people living near livestock farms have reported being essentially poisoned by animal waste.

The process developed by the scientists at the Clean Air Research Laboratory of the Korea Institute of Energy Research can convert 10 tons of livestock manure into biochar in a single day, preventing pollutants like nitrous oxide and ammonia from entering waterways and the air, while also sequestering huge amounts of carbon. Putting this process into practice could help the livestock industry move closer to carbon neutrality.

Currently, most livestock manure in South Korea is composted, which releases huge amounts of planet-overheating gases into the air.

Scientists have found other helpful uses for cow manure — in fact, Dickinson's College Farm in Pennsylvania is even turning it into renewable energy to help power the farm. Experts are also studying reusing fish waste to create biogas, which could be used for electricity, heating, and fuel, in addition to powering aquaponics systems.

A complementary strategy to address the pollution caused by the livestock industry would be to reduce the amount of livestock needed. As individuals, we can all help to reduce both pollution and animal cruelty caused by the industry by simply reducing the amount of meat in our diets. Studies have shown that cutting out meat for one meal a week can make a big difference.

Regarding the Korean scientists' ecofriendly biochar, the team has a goal of ramping up production to over 100 tons per day to meet industry demand in their home country, in addition to China, Indonesia, and Australia, who have all been seeking sustainable recycling and waste management options, as Phys.org reported.

