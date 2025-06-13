Startup receives over $20 million to turn common waste into valuable materials: 'Validates our road map'

Swiss recycling startup DePoly raised $23 million in a funding round to transform complex plastics into valuable raw materials, which will help curb the plastic pollution crisis.

According to ESG Today, the technology will be used to turn textile waste and hard-to-recycle plastics into "high-quality PET and polyester." PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, is a lightweight plastic commonly used for packaging food and beverages, particularly in water bottles and soft drink containers.

The chemical recycling technique converts post-industrial and post-consumer plastic waste streams into their building blocks, eliminating the obstacles related to plastics recycling, including its expensive nature and difficulties in the sorting process.

In addition to securing the investment, DePoly announced that it will demonstrate its technology at the launch of a 550-ton-per-year showcase plant in Switzerland this summer. The company said it has partnered with brands in the cosmetics, fashion, and consumer goods industries to showcase the process.

DePoly plans to scale the technology in 2027 by building a commercial plant capable of handling much larger amounts of polyester and PET waste. The company has raised over $30 million across two funding rounds to support these efforts, according to ESG Today.

"The upcoming showcase plant validates our road map to creating a truly circular plastics market. Following our pilot and showcase plant, our next goal is to scale our operations to industrial size with a first-of-a-kind commercial plant based on our technology," Samantha Anderson, co-founder and CEO of DePoly, told the news outlet.

"DePoly's proven technology is a game-changer addressing a crucial industrial and societal challenge. This raise and the showcase plant opening are advancing DePoly's position as a leader in plastics recycling," Alix Brunet, a Europe lead at MassMutual Ventures, added.

The technology will be an immense help in cleaning up plastic waste, as only about 9% of plastic produced is recycled, according to the United Nations Development Programme. However, some estimates show that in the United States, the amount of plastics recycled is just 5%, as DW reported, citing statistics from Greenpeace. The UNDP reported that the remaining plastic waste — approximately 70% — ends up in landfills or natural areas.

By curbing plastic litter around the globe, human health and the environment will greatly benefit, as plastics leach chemicals into the air, soil, and waterways that can end up in food and water that both humans and animals depend on for survival.

Scientists have also developed a recycling process called polymer editing, which rearranges plastics at the molecular level to create a stronger, more durable material. A recycling facility in Colorado has implemented a fleet of next-generation robots to sort recyclables, making the process more efficient and reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills.

Consumers can contribute to these efforts by opting for plastic-free alternatives for their daily needs, such as canvas grocery bags or reusable water bottles, rather than single-use plastic options.

