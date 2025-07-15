Startup announces major funding boost to deal with massive global plastic problem: 'The industry has failed to provide workable solutions'

A Scottish plastics recycling startup has recently secured a round of Series A funding to scale its pilot recycling plant into a fully operational commercial facility, Packaging Gateway reported.

With the improved processing capacity, ReVentas can increase the amount of plastic recycled globally and reduce the need for new plastic production.

Plastic recycling is a tricky domain, made more complicated by contamination and the amalgamation of different plastics and colors. The extensive effort required to properly recycle plastics may explain why only about 9% of plastics are recycled worldwide, per Packaging Gateway.

ReVentas, a state-of-the-art plastics recycling technology company, has set out to tackle some of the common challenges associated with plastic recycling.

Focusing on recycling polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, which make up over 50% of plastics worldwide, ReVentas uses a powerful chemical solvent to dissolve these plastic materials — removing any contaminants, color, and odor — and returning a product comparable to virgin plastic material. The end product is then sold to companies that use plastic for production.

ReVentas' plastic dissolution remedy for plastic recycling can help lower the cost for companies to source plastic materials for their products, using already-produced plastic instead of extracting and processing more raw materials.

Their recycling technology diverts more plastic from heading to the landfill and contaminating the soil and water supply with microplastics as it deteriorates over time. Microplastics have been linked to a host of health conditions ranging from gut inflammation to reproductive issues.

Swapping plastic products for reusable alternatives like glass or paper can help support a healthier home by reducing your household's exposure to microplastics.

For existing global plastic, recycling solutions like ReVentas can help minimize the environmental impact of this common material.

With the new round of funding, ReVentas is scaling up its operations to open a commercial plant that can process up to 11,000 tons per year, starting in 2027. By 2031, the plastics recycling company aims to quadruple its plastic processing capacity, reaching 44,000 tons per year.

"Plastics are an essential part of our world, but so far, the industry has failed to provide workable solutions at scale to deal with the impact they have on our environment," said ReVentas CEO Tom Rose, per Packaging Gateway. Rose continued, "ReVentas are providing a simple solution which can change this."

