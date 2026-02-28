Chinese automaker unveils impressive technology for subzero temperatures that could transform future vehicles — here are the details

Chery, a Chinese car manufacturer, has unveiled a new vehicle that could introduce solid-state batteries into the commercial landscape.

Chery will roll out the Liefeng shooting brake this year, which will feature a 600 watt hours per kilogram solid-state battery. This kind of battery uses a solid electrolyte to conduct ions rather than a liquid or gel, both of which are more flammable.

The car is expected to reach 1,500 kilometers in temperatures as low as minus-30 degrees Celsius, according to CarNewsChina. This is equivalent to about 932 miles in minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit weather.

Solid-state batteries have been touted as the future of electric vehicles. They are supposed to hold more energy, be safer, and have a longer lifespan. Carmakers believe these batteries will allow EVs to charge faster and have longer ranges between charges. This can serve as a major perk for those looking to switch to an EV. However, manufacturers have had difficulty scaling the technology to a commercial level.

If Chery can bring the battery to its Liefeng shooting brake, it will be one of the first companies to bring solid-state technology to mass markets. This would mark a significant step forward in EV manufacturing.

The first batch of cars should be available later this year in ride-hailing and rental fleet markets. This will allow Chery to collect performance data on its tech. Larger-scale production is expected to begin in 2027.

