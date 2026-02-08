Tech company announces 'revolutionary' EV battery that can charge in 5 minutes: 'Most disruptive announcement in the history of the electric vehicle industry'

"Much of the story is still waiting to be written."

Finland's Donut Lab was getting a lot of attention at January's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The appeal was an electric vehicle battery that can charge in five minutes, according to media reports.

It's billed as the first-ever solid-state battery for EVs that's ready for production. Part of the head-turning news surrounding the pack are cells that last for a century.

"If true, we are looking at the single most disruptive announcement in the history of the electric vehicle industry and energy storage as a whole," Electrek's Fred Lambert wrote. "Or, it will make the CEO look like a fool."

For his part, Marko Lehtimäki seems confident, stating in a news release that the tech is ready "now, today, not later."

Solid-state batteries have a firm middle section, or electrolyte, where ions travel between two electrodes during cycling. Solid electrolytes aren't flammable like common liquids, but few battery builders have been able to affordably manufacture the packs, though Porsche and others are making progress.

Donut Lab's version has all the longevity, safety, and fast-charge perks noted by Top Speed as reasons why the electrolyte can be transformative. The Helsinki team takes it to another level by opening the door for safe, 100% charge ability for 100,000 cycles, even in extreme temperatures, according to Forbes.

A five-minute charge time is also exceptional, but the speed is dependent on where you plug in. For EVs, Tesla Superchargers are among the fastest options, providing a couple of hundred miles of range in 15 minutes for standard packs.

A five-minute charge time is also exceptional, but the speed is dependent on where you plug in. For EVs, Tesla Superchargers are among the fastest options, providing a couple of hundred miles of range in 15 minutes for standard packs.

But charging at home, regardless of battery type, remains the cheapest option. Experts at Qmerit say that upgrading to a Level 2 plug-in can expedite the process, powering up an EV in four to 10 hours. That's much faster than the 40-plus-hour wait for a standard outlet to do the work.

What's more, Level 2 chargers can save you $1,000 or more for every 13,489 miles compared to gas and public chargers that carry fees.

If Donut Lab's batteries are scaled to power EVs, their all-around performance should improve greatly. But first, the company's packs are being installed in Estonia-based Verge motorcycles, boosting range to 370 miles, Donut reported. The company made headlines last year for its in-wheel electric motorcycle motor.

The innovations are good news for cleaner travel, as battery-powered rides reduce dependence on gas. Tailpipe exhaust is linked by medical experts to numerous health problems at every stage of life.

The innovations are good news for cleaner travel, as battery-powered rides reduce dependence on gas. Tailpipe exhaust is linked by medical experts to numerous health problems at every stage of life.

Donut Lab touted other planetary benefits as part of its announcement. The team said that its battery is made from abundant parts that are safer and easier to acquire than what's needed for common lithium-ion packs, according to Forbes.

The outlet said the battery could be the most "revolutionary" product announced at CES this year. For now, Donut Lab is on the clock to deliver on its lofty goals.

"Many questions have yet to be answered and much of the story is still waiting to be written," the publication's Jim Gorzelany wrote.

