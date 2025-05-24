New study reveals China's surprising shift after years of criticism from world leaders: 'That is great news'

Despite increasing power demands, carbon dioxide pollution has steadily decreased in China for the first time.

The reason behind the shift is clean energy generation from solar, wind, and nuclear sources as alternatives to coal.

As Carbon Brief reported, China's CO2 pollution dropped by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2025 and by 1% over the past year.

Analysts reviewed commercial data and official figures to study China's energy sourcing and emissions output. They pulled information from the National Energy Administration of China, the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the China Electricity Council, China Customs official data releases, and an industry provider called WIND Information.

They found that CO2 emissions in the country have decreased or remained stable for more than a year.

There has been significant growth in clean power generation in China and divestment from dirty energy sources such as oil, gas, and coal. The nation is implementing a new renewable energy pricing policy, and the Trump administration's tariffs have spurred a renewed focus on domestic energy sources instead of exports.

This shift supports China's goal of meeting the Paris Agreement's emissions standards by 2030. If the pattern continues, it would mean a sustained decline in China's power sector pollution. However, even a short-term jump in pollution could drive China's carbon output up to record highs.

Analysts predict that declining power sector pollution will continue to decrease in China throughout the year.

One commentator on the news in a Chinese Communist Party-affiliated newspaper wrote that China should "strive to make consumption the main driving force and ballast stone of economic growth."

There has been a rush to complete clean energy projects before a new Chinese pricing policy takes effect in June.

Analysts predict China will miss its 2025 target under its Paris Agreement pledge. However, China's record-breaking clean energy additions are encouraging for continued work to combat increasing global temperatures over the next decade.

Large-scale solar installations can reduce energy costs for consumers over entire regions. Meanwhile, they help curb pollution and the extreme weather-inducing effects of our overheating planet.

A professor commented on a LinkedIn post sharing the news about China's carbon dioxide pollution: "We know that renewables are the quickest fix with long-lasting effects even visible with respect to smog in the cities. And the cheapest, too!"

"That is great news," a Facebook user commented. "Keep that trend going, China."

