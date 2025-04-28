Traveler shares surprising perks after riding aboard international high-speed rail: 'An incredible experience'

Travel influencer Yasmin von Roon (@yasminvonroon) provided a peek into what it's like riding high-speed rail in China.

"China has the fastest trains in the world!!" she wrote in the video caption. "It's an incredible experience," she said later in the video.

Yasmin compared the experience to an airport, complete with security checks and the need for passports. As a foreigner, she was able to check in through an express line. A few parts of the experience were unique, however. For example, the armrests had QR codes that riders could scan to purchase snacks, book hotels, or plan trips.

These trains can also reach speeds of 268 mph, and with the added legroom, they're clearly a more comfortable choice than flying.

One estimate says China has over 40,000 kilometers (24,855 miles) of high-speed rail in operation. It's looking to hit 60,000 km by 2030. China has far and away the largest high-speed rail network in the world. By comparison, all of North America has 735 km of high-speed rail in service. The United Kingdom is working on a 230-km line from London to Birmingham.

High-speed rail provides long-distance transportation with much less pollution than air travel. It requires investments in infrastructure, but China is showing that it's possible. The more of these low-emission travel options we have, the more we can curb the pollution that is driving destructive extreme weather patterns.

TikTok commenters were largely in agreement with how well-operated Chinese rail is.

"Very secure in China," one community member said. "Not just airport and train station. Even taking subways require security checkpoint and luggage xray scan. Not sure why since China very safe."

"The train is safer than a plane," another wrote.

