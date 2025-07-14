  • Tech Tech

Experienced traveler shares pro tips after riding aboard high-speed bullet train: 'This is what you need to know'

"When you book your ticket, you don't get a physical ticket."

by Matthew Marini
"When you book your ticket, you don't get a physical ticket."

Photo Credit: TikTok

One of the oldest forms of transportation is the train. However, as technology continues to advance, the train remains a viable option for those looking to travel long distances quickly without paying a premium for a plane ticket.

TikTok creator Ashventurer (@ashventurer_) made a video showcasing the high-speed bullet train in China that she and her partner used to get from Shanghai to Beijing. 

@ashventurer_

High speed train China Shanghai to Beijing

♬ original sound - Ashventurer

The creator starts the video by saying, "If you are thinking about getting the high-speed train in China from Shanghai to Beijing, this is what you need to know."

As the creator explains, train tickets can be booked on Trip.com or Alipay. She recommends booking tickets in advance, as space fills up fast despite a new train arriving every hour. 

For the Shanghai-to-Beijing train, there is an option to book a premium four-and-a-half-hour ride or a more affordable six-hour ride. For seating, there are business class, first class, and second class options. The creator chose second class for £67 (about $91), noting that it isn't much different from first class.

"When you book your ticket, you don't get a physical ticket," the creator goes on to explain. "Your passport becomes your ticket."

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

The distance between Shanghai and Beijing is over 1,208 kilometers, or 750 miles. If someone were to travel between the two cities by car, it would take about 12 hours. 

Without the train, many might opt to take a two-hour flight between the two cities. For tourists looking to visit both of these iconic Chinese cities, this option would be a very expensive addition to their trip.

Thanks to the bullet train, tourists can save money while saving the environment. 

Plane engines are one of the leading contributors of harmful carbon dioxide pollution in our atmosphere. This bullet train and others like it drastically lower the demand for these short-distance flights that would be too long to travel by car. Reduced demand results in fewer harmful jet engines in our skies. 

Europe and Asia have been at the forefront of bullet train technology. Countries like Britain, France, Germany, Japan, and, of course, China, offer several options for high-speed train transportation. In the United States, MARC, Amtrak, and FECI trains are the top high-speed alternatives.

Would having access to a high-speed train change how often you use public transit?

Absolutely 💯

Probably a little 🤏

Not much 🤷

Not at all 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x