Experienced traveler shares pro tips after riding aboard high-speed bullet train: 'This is what you need to know'

"When you book your ticket, you don't get a physical ticket."

One of the oldest forms of transportation is the train. However, as technology continues to advance, the train remains a viable option for those looking to travel long distances quickly without paying a premium for a plane ticket.

TikTok creator Ashventurer (@ashventurer_) made a video showcasing the high-speed bullet train in China that she and her partner used to get from Shanghai to Beijing.

The creator starts the video by saying, "If you are thinking about getting the high-speed train in China from Shanghai to Beijing, this is what you need to know."

As the creator explains, train tickets can be booked on Trip.com or Alipay. She recommends booking tickets in advance, as space fills up fast despite a new train arriving every hour.

For the Shanghai-to-Beijing train, there is an option to book a premium four-and-a-half-hour ride or a more affordable six-hour ride. For seating, there are business class, first class, and second class options. The creator chose second class for £67 (about $91), noting that it isn't much different from first class.

"When you book your ticket, you don't get a physical ticket," the creator goes on to explain. "Your passport becomes your ticket."

The distance between Shanghai and Beijing is over 1,208 kilometers, or 750 miles. If someone were to travel between the two cities by car, it would take about 12 hours.

Without the train, many might opt to take a two-hour flight between the two cities. For tourists looking to visit both of these iconic Chinese cities, this option would be a very expensive addition to their trip.

Thanks to the bullet train, tourists can save money while saving the environment.

Plane engines are one of the leading contributors of harmful carbon dioxide pollution in our atmosphere. This bullet train and others like it drastically lower the demand for these short-distance flights that would be too long to travel by car. Reduced demand results in fewer harmful jet engines in our skies.

Europe and Asia have been at the forefront of bullet train technology. Countries like Britain, France, Germany, Japan, and, of course, China, offer several options for high-speed train transportation. In the United States, MARC, Amtrak, and FECI trains are the top high-speed alternatives.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.