Traveler shares honest review after traversing China on next-gen high-speed train: 'There is so much space'

One of the biggest white whales of American infrastructure policy is the lack of a high-speed cross-country railway. Despite such systems existing and succeeding elsewhere throughout the world, the momentum to construct one in the world's third-largest nation has not yet reached a fever pitch. But with enough pressure from citizens who experience the ease of use of high-speed rail overseas, perhaps that can change.

Such was the case recently, when full-time traveler Michael (@wheres.michael) visited China and posted a TikTok marveling at the country's marvelous high-speed train.

"There is so much space, nearly two [meters]," the video's narration states, while footage plays of Michael's train compartment and the stunning views it provides. "Seats are super comfy. So is the blanket. … Love seeing the countryside at 350 kilometers per hour. China is seriously beautiful."

Though obviously a very complex and expensive endeavor for nations to undertake, even ones with the financial might of the United States and China, there's a reason that everyone from passengers to infrastructure experts to environmentalists supports the further proliferation of large-scale high-speed rail.

For passengers, it is incredibly fast, potentially rivaling planes as far as travel time for shorter trips goes. For transportation experts, the trains are quite aerodynamic. And as far as their environmental impact, they use far less power than planes, and with even less production of harmful chemicals to boot.

Quite frankly, the only downside to building such a system is the logistics of it, and that should be the kind of challenge a government strives to achieve for its people — the American interstate highway system was only constructed 70 years ago. The country has completed infrastructure projects of this magnitude in relatively recent history, and if it wants to continue being environmentally and financially competitive on a global scale, it can (and should) again.

Commenters were similarly effusive in their praise for China's beautiful railway system.

"Price is even cheaper than any train in [the] US," a top comment matter-of-factly stated.

"I WANNA GO," one user exclaimed.

Another response tied it all together: "In America, I could take the Amtrak which [is] much slower, more expensive and not as pretty but the auto industry lobbied against my public transit so…"

