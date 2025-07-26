New report reveals surprising side effect of switching to electric vehicles: 'Perfect for everyday life'

"All the comfort features we were after."

When in the market for a brand new car, it can be tough to weigh the pros and cons of each make and model. But when it comes to which type of car is better for the comfort and mental health of those affected by sensory disorders, a new report heavily favors electric vehicles.

A report from Motability Scheme detailed the surprising benefits that EVs bring to drivers with varying sensitivities. Due to quieter drives, smoother performances, and the absence of the odor of gasoline, EVs can provide the right amount of comfort for those who may become overwhelmed by driving gas-powered vehicles.

Without the need for an engine, EVs can make significantly less noise inside the car and out. This can also lower the amount of noise pollution that occurs on a daily basis. As one of the leading causes of noise pollution, gas-powered cars, trucks, and buses can greatly impact the quality of life of those with noise sensitivities.

On a similar note, gas-powered vehicles are also large contributors to air pollution, which is something that Dr. Manasi Kumar, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, has linked to certain health issues.

"We have very strong evidence that neuro-developmental disorders get severely affected because of the poor air qualities," Kumar told the BBC.

People with sensory issues can experience difficulties processing and responding to sensory information, such as sights, sounds, smells, and touch. These sensitivities can affect daily life, impacting behavior, social interactions, and emotional well-being. This can make selecting the right car especially challenging for those looking to limit exposure to certain triggers.

EV owner William Gee revealed that his vehicle was exactly what he and his wife were looking for in terms of overall comfort.

"Our Hyundai Ioniq 5 is perfect for everyday life," Gee said. "It had the right height, lots of boot space, and all the comfort features we were after."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.