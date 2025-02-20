  • Business Business

Energy giant to deploy thousands of electric vehicles to revolutionize public transportation — here's how it could transform a nation

"The arguments for decarbonisation are as important as those for a just transition."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Photo Credit: iStock

Nigerian company Oando plans to shake up public transportation by deploying thousands of electric buses in Lagos State — which has more than 5.2 million vehicles on its roads. 

CEO Wale Tinubu announced the move at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, explaining that Oando is coordinating with the government, according to The Guardian

"We are working on a pilot project with the Lagos State government where we expect to see up to 5,000 electric buses deployed on our streets," Tinubu said.

According to Our World in Data, an average passenger bus accounts for around 97 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per passenger kilometer, making it a much more sustainable way to commute than a gas-guzzling car or motorbike. 

Since electric buses spew zero toxic fumes, Tinubu said the initiative would kick-start plans to reduce transportation-related carbon pollution by up to 5% — even when accounting for the fact that gas will be a "transitional fuel" to generate electricity for the buses. 

Nigeria is the "largest gas consumer and producer of West Africa," according to the International Energy Agency. And as a major energy company, Oando does have oil and gas fields in its mix.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Tinubu highlighted why investing in cleaner transportation was a good starting point, though more pollution-reduction reform could be on the way. Oando is developing its renewable portfolio through its subsidiary OCEL, and the IEA suggests solar — a low-cost energy source — is one of the most "viable" options in rural areas.    

"The arguments for decarbonisation are as important as those for a just transition," Tinubu said, per The Guardian. "Africa has 45% of the people with no access to electricity, and we need to use our gas as part of the energy mix while working towards cleaner solutions."

