Wildlife rescuer goes to incredible lengths to save 'miracle' armadillo: 'We can inspire people'

Being a wildlife rehabilitator means welcoming any animal that comes through your door — even if it's one you've never seen before.

When Brigette Brouillard, founder of Second Chances Wildlife Center in Kentucky, met an armadillo that had been injured in a dog attack, she had to learn to adapt to its needs, as Louisville Public Media reported. Now, Brouillard is using Allen the armadillo to educate her community about these armored animals as they begin to establish themselves throughout the Midwest.

Brouillard's organization aims to provide refuge to creatures that have suffered from human encroachment on their territories — for example, animal victims of car crashes, pesticide use, or tree removal. Brouillard and her team care for roughly 300 animals each year, rehabilitating those that can be released back into the wild and permanently housing those that can't.

The sanctuary's permanent residents, like Allen, become community educators. Brouillard hopes that, by introducing people to wildlife, she can prevent conflict between humans and their animal neighbors.

"A lot of us, myself included, we have been taught misconceptions for these animals," she told Spectrum News 1. "So if we can go out and we can dispel these myths about all wildlife, if we can inspire people to make good choices for our wildlife and just look at them a little bit differently."

Wildlife rehabilitation was a natural calling for Brouillard, who told Spectrum News 1 that she used to sneak animals into her basement as a child. She founded Second Chances in 2009 after discovering a group of orphan baby opossums, but it wasn't until 2019 that she encountered her first armadillo, Arnie.

As Midwestern winters get warmer, armadillos are expanding their range. Armadillos are native to South America, but they have long lived in Southern states like Texas. They are now considered established — meaning they have breeding populations — in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Kentucky.

Allen is a "high-maintenance" armadillo needing supplements and a blood transfusion, Brouillard told Louisville Public Media. "Really, it's a miracle that he is alive right now," she said.

Still, Allen has a big personality, and he makes regular appearances at schools and libraries.

Brouillard is using Allen to break down stigma surrounding armadillos — especially the perception that they carry disease. Armadillos are the only animals besides humans known to host leprosy, but cases are extremely rare.

Brouillard thinks that people will warm up to armadillos once they meet them. "If they can see them in this light," she told Louisville Public Media, "they're gonna look at them a little bit different — and hopefully save other little armadillos down the road."

