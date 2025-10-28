Chinese automaker reveals updated model with impressive features — here's what we know

Chinese automaker Chery has been hard at work selling record numbers of cars, and this year it added a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle model to its expanding lineup.

Chery has subtly refreshed its 2025 Tiggo 9 vehicle roster with minor configuration changes and added the C-DM model, which offers a combination of gas and electric power that delivers an astonishing 870 miles of range, an Interesting Engineering report explained.

The Tiggo 9 C-DM plug-in hybrid has the same exterior styling as the other cars in the lineup but features a larger 19.43-kilowatt-hour ternary lithium battery. These types of batteries use a cathode composed of three metals: nickel, cobalt, and either manganese or aluminum.

Ternary batteries offer high energy density, lighter weight, and excellent fast charging, making them ideal for extending vehicle range. They do have a lower temperature-stability threshold than lithium-iron phosphate batteries, but Chery has been running safety tests on its EV batteries.

This new Tiggo 9 model gets its name from the Kunpeng Super Performance Electric Hybrid C-DM system, which pairs a 1.5-liter turbo engine with a front-mounted electric motor and a 3-speed dedicated hybrid transmission, per IE.

Interestingly, the vehicle has a CLTC-rated all-electric range of 66 miles; with a full tank and a fully charged battery, the PHEV can achieve a stunning 870-mile range, as reported by Car News China.

Design perks for the Tiggo 9 C-DM include CDC adaptive suspension, a smart Bluetooth key, a 12-speaker audio system, and a funky twilight purple interior option, according to IE.

In 2024, Chery sold over 2.6 million vehicles, with more than 1.1 million exported, primarily to European countries.

In the first three quarters of 2025, the company already sold over 2 million cars, marking a 14.5% year-over-year increase. The product lineup has been skewing toward more sustainable battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models, which represented 75% of the company's launches during this period.

Although they still rely on dirty fuels, PHEVs can serve as a bridge for consumers who are wary of going fully electric, but there are plenty of good reasons not to worry.

EVs are far more efficient than gas-powered models, allowing them to use up to 91% of their battery and regenerative braking systems for power, as opposed to internal-combustion-engine models that max out at just 25% fuel efficiency.

Since they only have an electric drivetrain, EVs are also cheaper and easier to maintain, emit no tailpipe pollution, and are much quieter to drive.

There are significant fuel savings to be had with EVs as well, and homeowners who install a charging system along with solar panels can get charging costs down to or near zero.

