Engineers develop game-changing material that could revolutionize future buildings: 'We can make walls robust enough'

A team of engineers in Australia has unveiled a game-changing building material that could drastically lower construction costs — and pollution — worldwide.

Developed by researchers at RMIT University, the material, known as cardboard-confined rammed earth, combines soil, water, and recycled cardboard to form a durable, low-cost alternative to traditional concrete. As Nanowerk News reported, it produces only about one-quarter of the carbon footprint of standard concrete and reduces the amount of cardboard waste sent to landfills.

Cement and concrete production account for roughly 8% of annual global carbon emissions, according to Princeton University, largely because of the energy-intensive process of heating limestone to make cement. At the same time, Australia alone sends more than 2.2 million tons of cardboard and paper to landfills every year.

Addressing these two waste and pollution problems with a single solution, the team created a material that's strong enough to be used in structures — without relying on cement.

"By simply using cardboard, soil, and water, we can make walls robust enough to support low-rise buildings," said Jiaming Ma, the study's lead author. "This innovation could revolutionize building design and construction, using locally sourced materials that are easier to recycle."

Traditional concrete is one of the largest contributors to global overheating — releasing carbon dioxide both from the chemical reaction created during cement production and from the massive energy required to heat kilns. It's also resource-heavy, demanding enormous quantities of sand, gravel, and water.

By contrast, cardboard-confined rammed earth requires far fewer resources and can often be produced on-site. Builders simply compact a soil-and-water mix inside cardboard molds, eliminating the need for heavy materials such as steel or bricks.

"Instead of hauling in tonnes of building materials, builders would only need to bring lightweight cardboard," said emeritus professor Yi Min "Mike" Xie, one of the study's co-authors. "This would significantly cut transport costs, simplify logistics, and reduce upfront material demands."

The new material also offers practical environmental benefits: Rammed earth walls naturally regulate indoor temperatures, which can reduce reliance on air conditioning and lower long-term energy costs — particularly in hot, dry climates.

RMIT's engineers believe their innovation could play a key role in making global construction leaner and greener. The team is seeking industry partners to further test and scale the material for commercial use.

If successful, this simple mix of soil, water, and recycled cardboard could help the building sector — one of the planet's biggest polluters — lay the foundation for a sustainable future.

