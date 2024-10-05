Video demonstrates revolutionary carbon-negative cement made using ancient technology — here's how it works

We could turn one of our biggest climate challenges into a powerful ally in the fight against atmospheric pollution.

Imagine a world where building construction helps cleanse the air. It's not science fiction — it's happening right now, thanks to an incredible breakthrough in cement production that's turning heads on TikTok.

A video uploaded by freethink (@freethinkmedia) demonstrates an exciting innovation: carbon-negative cement.

"Did you know you can make carbon-negative cement?" a representative from Free Think Media asks in the video. This remarkable material reduces pollution and removes carbon from the atmosphere as it cures.

The video explains the problem the innovation addresses: "Traditional Portland cement ... causes roughly 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions." This staggering figure underscores the urgent need for alternatives in the construction industry.

Enter magnesium phosphate cement, the star of this breakthrough. As the video explains, "As it cures, it actually sucks carbon out of the atmosphere."

This process can transform buildings into active participants in the fight against atmospheric pollution rather than passive emitters of dirty gases.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What's particularly fascinating is that this is a familiar technology. The video points out, "This is actually more similar to the kinds of concrete that were used by Egyptians, Romans, and ancient Greeks," reminding us that sometimes, looking to the past can help us solve future problems.

The significance of this breakthrough can't be overstated. By switching to carbon-negative cement, we could turn one of our biggest climate challenges into a powerful ally in the fight against atmospheric pollution.

While the video doesn't specify an exact timeline for widespread adoption, it does show that the technology is beyond the conceptual stage. "We met the folks who are making homes out of [this cement]," the narrator states, indicating that real-world applications are already underway.

🗣️ Would you trust a home built by a 3D-printing robot?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

This development offers a glimpse into a future where our buildings do more than shelter us: They actively help heal our planet. It's a perfect example of how embracing innovation can lead to solutions that benefit both people and the environment.

As consumers, we can keep an eye out for this technology and support its adoption in our communities. By choosing carbon-negative building materials, we can build a cleaner, healthier future from the ground up.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.