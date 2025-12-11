Officials unveil high-tech vessels that will revolutionize transit: 'A game-changer'

A new fleet of electric boats is heading to service Thailand, according to Electrek.

Candela has announced that 10 of its P-12 hydrofoil craft have been ordered by service provider Leopard Transportation to serve as ferries between the island of Koh Kood and the mainland.

The boats will include premium seating for 20 passengers, cruise at a speed of 25 knots, and cover 20 nautical miles in 40 minutes. Candela's hydrofoil boats have previously crossed the entire Baltic Sea, performing better on range than their gas-powered counterparts.

Hydrofoils use similar mechanics to aircraft wings. An underwater fin is able to produce enough lift for the boat to raise it entirely above the surface. This eliminates the drag of a traditional boat and the energy required to overcome it. Candela says it has seen 90% reductions in energy needs as a result of this design, which in turn reduces fuel costs.

While that helps the business side of maritime operations, there are plenty of additional benefits. These motors are much quieter than gas engines, which means far less disturbance in aquatic ecosystems. The hydrofoil motors are also electric, which means no pollution is produced during operation.

Electrifying transportation is an important step to cutting pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods, droughts, and heat waves. These trends have incurred massive housing, agricultural, and ecological costs worldwide.





With these forces in mind, Candela's new client was keen to put the fleet of electric ferries to work.

"Candela's P-12 foil electric technology is a game-changer," said Surachai Suwanthanakul, CEO of Leopard Transportation, in a release. "It represents a truly sustainable vessel — free from emissions, oil spills, and underwater noise. At the same time, it offers passengers a superior experience — you can't really get seasick on board a Candela.

"We are proud to be the first to bring this unique technology to Thailand and South-East Asia."

