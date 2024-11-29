Cadillac announces 'bold' new electric car with surprising features: 'Exhilarating performance ... wrapped in the brand's iconic design'

"In all three rows, every detail, intuitive technology, and excellent view will have you daydreaming about your next long drive."

General Motors has announced its newest electric vehicle: the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq. The luxury vehicle, which will be available in 2025, boasts efficiency, comfort, and speed, according to Inside EVs.

Cadillac announced the 2026 Vistiq on Nov. 12. The EV's starting price is $78,790, with three rows of seating, 300 miles on a single charge, and 615 horsepower. The SUV is surprisingly fast, too, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

"From the start, it was our team's goal to deliver a three-row SUV that provides exhilarating performance and intuitive technology, wrapped in the brand's iconic design language," said Jeff MacDonald, Cadillac Vistiq's North American chief engineer, per Inside EVs. "Bold, yet refined, the Vistiq provides a comfortable ride while handling like a much smaller vehicle, delivering a sense of isolated precision."

According to Inside EVs, the Cadillac Vistiq is spacious, notably larger than other three-row EVs like the Kia EV9 and the Rivian R1S. The Vistiq also comes with a Dolby Atmos speaker system, GM's hands-free driving assistance, a 33-inch diagonal LED screen on the dashboard, and five-zone climate control.

"In all three rows, every detail, intuitive technology, and excellent view will have you daydreaming about your next long drive," Cadillac's website reads.

Like the Tesla Cybertruck, the Cadillac Vistiq will also have capabilities to send power to your home in the event of a blackout with GM Energy's V2H Bundle.

More drivers are switching to EVs because they can save money on fuel costs, reduce noise pollution, and decrease air pollution compared to traditional gas-powered cars. While functionality is important, the 2026 Vistiq is an option that boasts efficiency and luxury for drivers.

There is no official release date; however, drivers can expect the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq to roll into dealerships next year.

