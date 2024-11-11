Tesla announces new Cybertruck update that could help future-proof homes — here's how it works

A recent update about the Tesla Cybertruck has clarified how soon the company expects to resolve issues many owners have been reporting with bidirectional charging to their homes, according to Electrek. The company has provided a new timeline on its Powershare technology — which allows the Cybertruck to be a backup power supply for a home as well as for charging other vehicles and electronics.

Since the Cybertruck was released in November 2023, a Powershare system home installation has been redeemable for virtually all models delivered as part of the Foundation Series package. However, because of different complications, enabling the system has been delayed for some customers and in certain scenarios.

According to Electrek, other systems have also not been fully completed in the Cybertruck before delivery — for example, the company started completing the Full Self-Driving feature months after the model's initial release.

The Electrek report explains that all Cybertruck owners can enable Powershare, but it may take up to a week.

For homeowners who have solar panels or an approved Backup Switch in their home, Powershare should be enabled by the end of 2024. For all Tesla Powerwall owners, Powershare will be available in 2025.

Like the Powerwall 3, Tesla Powershare will enable a backup energy source in the case of a blackout. According to Tesla, the Powershare can provide up to three days of energy at 30 kilowatt-hours per day for your home. The three-day backup energy assumption is also estimated for a similar system tied to the Ford F-150 Lightning.

A recent report by the Decarbonization Channel, shared by Visual Capitalist, found that the largest blackouts in the past 10 years were attributed to tropical storms and hurricanes, winter storms, and wildfires, which have become more intense as global temperatures warm.

Powershare can help homeowners future-proof their property while helping to reduce pollution from dirty fuels causing the planet to overheat. Adopting electric vehicles, which don't release tailpipe pollution, does the same. Not to mention operating an EV generally produces significant dollar savings on gas and maintenance over time.

As for bidirectional charging, in addition to being helpful when the grid goes down, it can be useful during times when demand for electricity gets high, raising prices.

"This should be standard on EVs going forward," one commenter on Electrek's article wrote.

"Powering the home may not be something most users will use every day — but the ability of PowerShare to tap into the CT battery to power 120V AC worksite tools or campsite accessories or even for remote office work is something I think most everyone will use every single day," another wrote.

