GM is rolling out a new version of the Cadillac Escalade with revolutionary new features: ‘[The] reimagining of an icon’

General Motors has unveiled a new all-electric version of the Cadillac Escalade called the Escalade IQ.

The all-electric full-size SUV will have a range of approximately 450 miles, according to the automaker. On a standard 7.7-kilowatt 240-volt charger, the car will gain 14.8 miles per hour of charge, while a 19.2-kilowatt charger will yield around 37 miles per hour of charging. DC fast chargers will be able to provide a whopping 100 miles of charge in just 10 minutes. The Escalade IQ will also feature a massive 55-inch LED screen.

The Escalade IQ marks the first time Cadillac has produced an all-electric SUV. Switching to electric vehicles, which run on clean energy with a vastly smaller pollution footprint than gas-guzzling ones, is essential for combating the dangerous overheating of our planet.

An average non-EV car produces over 100,000 pounds of polluting carbon per year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Worldwide, passenger cars create around 3.3 billion tons of carbon emissions every year, according to Statista, so the importance of shifting toward clean energy vehicles is abundantly clear — the environmental damage caused by cars running on dirty energy sources like gasoline cannot be overstated.

“Escalade IQ is first and foremost a Cadillac and delivers on a promise of innovative design supported by spirited performance and cutting-edge technologies,” said Jamie Brewer, the executive chief engineer of the vehicle. “The EV-specific architecture allows us to deliver a driving experience aligned with Cadillac’s philosophy of isolated precision — quiet, smooth and effortless with a strong connection to the road for an engaging experience.”

“Escalade IQ raises the standard just as the original Escalade redefined luxury a quarter-century ago,” said John Roth, the vice president of Global Cadillac. “This reimagining of an icon marks the next step in Cadillac’s all-electric future.”

