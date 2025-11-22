Cadillac unveils plans for game-changing new vehicle technology: 'Hands off, eyes off'

Cadillac is debuting an exciting new technology that will allow drivers to be truly hands-free in their vehicles.

The new tech known as "hands off, eyes off" will debut in 2028 in the Cadillac Escalade IQ, the manufacturer's full-size electric SUV, according to MotorTrend. It will allow drivers, under certain conditions, to take their hands off the wheel and their eyes off the road.

General Motors' current Super Cruise system allows drivers to remove their hands from the wheel when the system is engaged, but their eyes have to remain on the road. The automaker reports that the Super Cruise has logged more than 700 million miles of hands-free driving without a single crash attributed to the system, per MotorTrend.

That data is being used to support the new system, along with a system of lidar, radar, and cameras to manage the self-driving mode. Tesla has a similar "vision-only" mode, but it currently relies on cameras only.

According to MotorTrend, the company is also introducing a new centralized computing system that will "unite propulsion, steering, braking, infotainment, and safety systems on a single, high-speed core," meaning a more efficient system that can serve several types of cars and is easier to update and maintain.

While not a fully autonomous vehicle, cars with self-driving capabilities can improve safety and reduce driver stress in traffic-heavy areas.

They've also been proven to be fuel-efficient, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology reporting that if every vehicle on the road were autonomous, fuel consumption would reduce by 18% and carbon dioxide pollution would be lowered by 25%, while travel speeds increase by 20%.

The improved self-driving capabilities add another layer of appeal to electric vehicles for consumers. EVs can save drivers $2,200 annually on fuel and maintenance costs, per the U.S. Department of Energy. With innovations like GM's new computer system and other advances, that means no more worrying about fluid changes, spark plug replacements, belts, bolts, and all the other mechanical pieces that require more upkeep on a traditional gas vehicle.

EVs also produce no tailpipe pollution and are quieter, too. In a few short years, you could be sitting peacefully in a self-driving vehicle that runs quietly, saves you money, and isn't harmful to the environment.

