Tesla clears major hurdle in effort to expand Full Self-Driving tech: 'Surprising to see'

It appears that Tesla is expanding its access to its Full Self-Driving technology to include roadways in Sweden.

As reported by Teslarati, Sweden will now join countries like Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and China after the Swedish Transport Administration granted permission for the supervised testing of FSD. However, the trial will be limited to three company-owned vehicles.

The news was first revealed by Alexander Kristensen (@LinkN01), a Tesla owner in Sweden. In a post on X, Kristensen explained that he was contacted directly by the Transport Agency regarding the Tesla update.

"Tesla got approval to test FSD in Sweden!" Kristensen wrote in the post. "According to the Swedish Transport Administration, Tesla received approval to test FSD on all state highways and expressways in Sweden."

Once Tesla can progress its FSD technology inside its electric vehicles, drivers may enjoy the potential for improved efficiency. With zero tailpipe pollution, EVs already contribute to reduced carbon emissions on the roadways. FSD may be able to enhance this reduction by optimizing energy consumption, improving how far vehicles can travel on a single charge.

While increased testing for Tesla's FSD can accelerate its development, one commenter couldn't help but question the decision by Sweden. "Surprising to see this start there of all places in Europe, I was expecting Norway and UK first," noted one commenter on Teslarati.

Tesla has been engaged in a prolonged labor dispute with the Swedish union IF Metall, which began in late 2023. The conflict began after Tesla refused to sign a collective bargaining agreement. This has led to escalating actions by unions, including strikes and blockades, impacting Tesla's operations in the country. Like in most of Europe, this has hindered the company's ability to sell its vehicles in the automotive market.

