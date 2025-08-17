Officials launch game-changing new program to promote EV adoption: 'A critical step'

"We're addressing one of the biggest and most urgent equity gaps."

California has launched an innovative program that aims to promote the continued adoption of electric vehicles in the state.

Communities in Charge is an EV charging incentive project funded by the California Energy Commission's Clean Transportation Program. The project's operations will be handled by CALSTART in partnership with GRID Alternatives and Tetra Tech. It will open up over $56 million in funding for multifamily housing and nearby sites to install Level 2 EV chargers.

The project will attempt to "transform EV accessibility, rapidly catalyze new markets, and swiftly deploy Level 2 EV charging stations" within the state, per the commission. California property owners or stakeholders will be able to submit applications to the project through Jan. 9, 2026. Additional incentives will also become available in October for applicants who are seeking to install publicly accessible Level 1 EV chargers.

Stacey Simms, senior director of clean fuels and infrastructure at CALSTART, emphasized the significance of the Communities in Charge project and its ability to reach communities in need of improved EV charging infrastructure. "This funding wave marks a critical step in making electric vehicle charging accessible to more Californians, no matter the type of housing," Simms said in a statement.

One of the most frequently cited drawbacks to EV adoption has been the lack of widespread, convenient, and reliable charging infrastructure, especially in low- to middle-income communities. This can be a challenge for drivers who live in apartment complexes and are unable to install home charging stations.

"With funding provided by the California Energy Commission, we're addressing one of the biggest and most urgent equity gaps in clean transportation: multifamily housing. By dedicating funding to this housing sector, we're ensuring that infrastructure barriers are broken down so that multifamily housing residents can go electric at home," added Simms.

EVs are not only more eco-friendly than gas-powered vehicles, but they can also come with significant cost savings and a more reliable driving experience. They produce zero tailpipe pollution, contributing to cleaner air and reducing gas pollution. EVs also generally have lower running and maintenance costs because of fewer moving parts. With more convenient charging stations, switching to an EV can become more practical for potential owners.

