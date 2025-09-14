Surprising study reveals which vehicles are most affordable to insure — here are the popular models atop the list

Not only can electric vehicles save you money on fuel and maintenance, but the popular EV models are the most affordable to insure, as reported by Electrek.

Chevrolet's Blazer and Equinox EVs are at the top of the list, followed by the Nissan Leaf, Kia Niro EV, and Ford F-150 Lightning.

High insurance costs can be a barrier to auto consumers switching to an EV, which can hinder widespread adoption. The more obstacles we remove, the more likely widespread adoption becomes and the better we can do for the planet.

Some EV critics cite the environmental cost of mining materials for EV battery manufacturing as well as the pollution created during the manufacturing and charging process as evidence that EVs are not environmentally friendly. While the process is improving, it is worth noting that the 30 million tons of minerals mined annually for the clean energy transition pale in comparison to the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels we dig out of the earth every year. Though not a perfect solution, it is a vast improvement.

The operation of EVs is far less taxing to the environment than the operation of a gas-powered vehicle.

One study from Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that cars with internal combustion engines create an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes, and this value was only 200 for EVs that operate on batteries charging on an average U.S. power grid.

Likewise, a Tesla Model 3 needs to be driven only 13,500 miles before it makes up for the environmental costs associated with its manufacturing when compared to a Toyota Corolla.

There's also the cost savings. By switching to an EV, car owners save on fuel and routine maintenance since no oil or fluid changes are required.

Although charging an EV does require electricity, a great workaround is solar panel installation, which can greatly reduce the cost of EV ownership, so vehicle owners don't have to rely on the grid or charging stations. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and can save homeowners up to $10,000 on solar panel installation.

All this cost savings — including the potential savings through purchasing one of the ten least expensive EVs to insure — is a step in the right direction toward widespread EV adoption and a win for the planet.

