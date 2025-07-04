Solo traveler shares eye-opening video after opting for US high-speed train over flight: 'It was extremely comfortable'

"Although it was a three-hour ride, it actually went by pretty quick."

On a recent trip from southern Florida to Orlando, travel enthusiast Lauren (@travelwithme_laurende) had a choice: take a one-hour flight or a three-hour train ride. She opted for the train, documenting her pleasant — and planet-friendly — experience on TikTok.

In her video, Lauren said she decided to take a trip on the high-speed Brightline "for science," wanting to try a travel method she rarely gets to enjoy.

"Let's see how the experience goes," she said, recalling her thoughts upon booking the trip.

For her first impression, Lauren was surprised to find the train was "pristine clean," which she wasn't expecting from the often-overlooked form of long-distance transit. Lauren said the seats were roomy and comfortable, including ample charging ports and tables for working and eating.

"It's also nice to actually stare out the window and get a glimpse of parts of Florida that I typically wouldn't see," she said of the ride.

Lauren traveled in the economy cabin — Brightline's most budget-friendly option — which averages around $60 for a one-way ticket, according to the company's website. Though the travel time was technically longer than a flight, Lauren described the experience as "so relaxing" compared to the stress of catching a plane.

"Although it was a three-hour ride, it actually went by pretty quick," Lauren said in the video. "It was extremely comfortable, and I think when you are comparing it to a flight — with having to go through TSA and stuff — it's probably the same amount of time spent."

Her verdict: "So would I ride the Brightline again? Yeah, probably."

For shorter trips, choosing rail travel over flying is one of the easiest ways to reduce your environmental impact. Trains produce significantly less pollution per passenger than planes, with one study estimating that pollution per traveler on a high-speed train is a mere one-seventh of comparable airplane travel. That's because planes burn more dirty fuel, especially during take-off, than energy-efficient trains. Traveling by train also avoids releasing high-altitude pollutants that contribute to environmental pollution and rising global temperatures.

Notably, Florida's Brightline runs on clean vegetable-based biodiesel and electric, which makes it a cleaner option than rail lines utilizing standard diesel fuel. The company estimates that its train service helps remove 3 million cars from the road each year, helping to remove 72,000 metric tons of carbon pollution from the air annually.

Lauren's willingness to try something new may just inspire other travelers to give an unfamiliar — and environmentally minded — transit option a shot. And that's a win for the planet.

"This train is so clean and [it] looks like a cozy ride," a fellow travel enthusiast commented on Lauren's video, adding they definitely would choose a train ride in this scenario.

Next time you have the choice, consider doing the same. It might be better for your stress levels — and it's definitely better for the planet.

