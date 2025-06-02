Traveler shares eye-opening video after traveling on US high-speed train: 'Really smooth'

Amtrak isn't the only train option in the United States. Ashley Shann (@ashleyshann_) provided a tour of her Brightline train trip from Aventura to Miami, Florida, which she described as "a really smooth process."

After scanning the ticket and going through security, the video pans around a comfortable and spotless waiting area where you can buy plenty of snacks before boarding. Once on the train, the video shows spacious seating, tons of natural light, a wide aisle, and clear digital signs noting the next stop.

It was Ashley's first train ride, but it likely won't be her last. "Tickets are cheap, it was a smooth ride, and no complaints," she said.

Unlike airports, train travel doesn't require showing up three or two hours ahead of departure. Getting compatible seats and comfort on an airplane means paying four and five figures for premium, business, or first class. Compare that to paying slightly over £36 ($48) for China's business class train service between Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

Instead of driving, save on fluctuating gas prices and avoid traffic. You can sit back and enjoy your journey — or even nap — while knowing you're traveling in one of the most eco-friendly ways possible.

While traditional locomotives can be noisy thanks to diesel's combustion process, advanced electric ones operate quietly, helping reduce noise pollution. Per the High Speed Rail Alliance, electric trains have 12 pounds of carbon dioxide pollution per passenger compared to 190 pounds by car and 290 pounds per flight passenger.

Japan's shinkansen, or bullet train, gets up to 200 miles per hour, and as one influencer showed, $100 takes you between Kyoto and Tokyo in two smooth hours — with views of Mount Fuji. The Japanese train was the first of its kind, but there are other lines like Europe's TGV Inoui train and others in development.

"Amtrak who???" remarked one commenter after seeing Ashley's post. However, it's important to note that while the United States lags in the high-speed train revolution, in addition to Florida's Brightline, Amtrak has the Acela that goes between NYC and Washington, D.C.

After someone asked about Brightline's cost, another responded, "Between $49-$89. One way."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.