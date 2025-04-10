Video of revolutionary new high-speed train sparks global excitement: 'The future … is finally here'

"Wish we had those trains in the UK."

France unveiled a new high-speed train earlier this month that made many international railway enthusiasts envious.

The TikTok account Simply Railway (@simplyrailway) gave viewers a sneak peek into the new TGV Inoui train, also known as the TGV M, from rail companies SNCF and Alstom.

"The future of high-speed train is finally here!" the account wrote.

The video of the train received 43,200 views and dozens of excited comments. The train boasts comfortable seats, a chic bistro car with booths perfect for chatting with fellow passengers, and new accessibility features for patrons with disabilities.

The train has a top speed of 320 kilometers per hour (nearly 200 miles per hour), a roomier interior, and is more energy efficient than previous TGV models. The TGV Inoui has a lithium-ion battery module that gives it access to emergency power in the event of an electrical supply failure.

When made more accessible, high-speed rail helps to reduce carbon pollution because trains are far more efficient than cars or planes, according to the High Speed Rail Alliance. Mass transportation creates less pollution, which is a crucial step in cooling the planet and combating the changing climate.

The TGV Inoui has been in development since 2016. The new train is expected to be authorized for commercial service by the end of the year, according to the Railway Gazette.

Commenters under the TikTok video expressed joy and jealousy over France's new train. Several were most excited about the new bistro.

"I love it," one user said.

Another remarked that the train "looks fab."

"Wish we had those trains in the UK," said one person.

One California resident commented that they were "crying in Californian." California has been planning a high-speed rail project for years, and Governor Gavin Newsom announced in February that the state would have trains available by 2050.

While America is behind the rest of the world on its transportation infrastructure, many people feel that access to high-speed rail systems would change how often they take public transit.

