Traveler shares candid review after premium ride aboard high-speed bullet train: 'I got emotional'

Speeding across Japan in a Shinkansen bullet train can be an exciting adventure, but as TikToker Kana (@kanainlosangeles) shared in a recent video, upgrading to first class levels up the journey.

During the recent trip back to Tokyo from Kyoto Station, she suggests that you take some time to "shop for your lunch and souvenirs" before boarding the train.

In Japan, first-class accommodations are known as the "Green Car" and cost about $100 more than standard seating. As Kana notes, "This is actually the first time I'm riding the Green Car, so I was really excited."

The journey is around 320 miles, depending on the train route, and should take about two-and-a-half hours from start to finish on one of Japan's high-speed bullet trains.

Upgrading to the Green Car offered spacious seating, food and beverage ordering on a mobile app (she got the bento box), and a footrest for each passenger. This prompted her to share, "It really is a difference. It is beautiful," adding that you can "recline like crazy!"

The Tokaido Shinkansen, which connects Kyoto to Tokyo, was launched in 1964 and saw 100 million passengers over its first three years of operation. The ultraquiet design, high speeds, and energy efficiency redefined travel in Japan.

By cutting travel times for longer distances, communities outside urban centers expanded, which reduced congestion and housing costs to some extent, per the High Speed Rail Alliance.

Railways in Japan account for around 7% of carbon emissions, despite handling 27% of the country's overall passenger volume. The United Nations explained that using public transportation instead of driving a car can help you reduce your own carbon footprint by 2.2 tons annually.

Plus, instead of focusing on the road, you can enjoy the passing landscape.

Kana recommends sitting on the left side of the car when returning to Tokyo on this line to catch a glimpse of an iconic landmark in the distance.

"Look at this incredible view of Mount Fuji," she says. "I got emotional."

Other commenters praised the upgrade, with one saying, "[The] Green Car is so underrated. Bigger seats. Less packed car. So legit."

"Kyoto… My favorite," another shared. "The inside of the train with the bento box and the view all look amazing. Take my money."

