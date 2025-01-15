Researchers make troubling discovery while studying benefits of listening to nature: 'A critical aspect ... that is often overlooked'

"Our study provides valuable insights into how natural and anthropogenic soundscapes affect anxiety and stress in urban areas."

A recent study found that traffic noise can block the benefits of listening to the sounds of nature.

According to Technology Networks, a University of the West of England study "found that manmade sounds such as those emitted from vehicle traffic can mask the positive impact of the sounds of nature on people's stress and anxiety."

What's happening?

Researchers had 68 student volunteers listen to audio recordings: one of nature in West Sussex, another with traffic noise from vehicles going 20 miles per hour, and another with cars going 40 miles per hour. The study assessed the volunteers' moods and anxiety levels before and after listening to the recordings using "self-reported scales."

The participants who listened to sounds of nature reported reduced stress and anxiety levels and improved mood after stress. However, these benefits were limited for the other participants who listened to nature with traffic noise. The highest level of stress reported was with the sounds of 40-mile-per-hour traffic.

UWE Bristol Conservation Science senior lecturer Dr. Paul Lintott said, "Our study provides valuable insights into how natural and anthropogenic soundscapes affect anxiety and stress in urban areas. It highlights a critical aspect of urban living that is often overlooked — the need for access to natural sounds amidst the constant noise of city life."

Why is noise pollution concerning?

According to Technology Networks, research already indicates that the sounds of nature "can lower blood pressure, heart, and respiratory rates" and "self-reported stress and anxiety." On the other hand, artificial sounds like traffic have been shown to adversely affect human well-being.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Noise pollution can be particularly debilitating for children. A report by the BBC and the UNEP highlighted a 1975 study showing that students going to school near a subway station in New York City on the noisy side of the building were three to four months behind on their reading levels than their classmates on the quieter side.

Other studies have found more severe health consequences to noise pollution. A research team from Philadelphia, Germany, Switzerland, and Denmark found that transportation noise increases the risk of heart failure, stroke, and heart attack by 3.2% for every 10 decibels.

What's being done about noise pollution?

Dr. Lintott noted, "The study demonstrates that reducing speed limits in residential areas could be a simple yet effective measure to enhance the quality of life for urban residents."

While he may argue for slower speed limits, Paris has made its city more walkable. Between 2001 and 2018, driving decreased by 60%. An added benefit to this move was that car crashes decreased by 30%.

Additionally, between 2004 and 2018, the polluting gases that warm the planet decreased by 25%, another benefit of walkable cities.

If you want to reap the benefits of a walkable city, you can use your voice to speak to your representatives and others to help enact policies similar to those of Paris.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.