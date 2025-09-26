Traveler shares eye-opening video after taking trip on US high-speed train: '10 out of 10'

"Worth every penny and it's not even that many pennies."

A traveler had an amazing experience on the high-speed rail to Miami, raving about the ease and comfort compared to an airplane trip.

Kara Ward (@kara.is.anxious) posted a video detailing her journey using the only high-speed rail in the United States.

Among the highlights for Ward, who opted for a premium ticket, were the all-you-can-eat food and drinks. She enjoyed coffee, Prosecco, and a delicious-sounding quail egg salad, while her partner had a slider. Based on her footage and a comment, these were much better than your average transportation meals.

"If I never had to get in one of those scary metal boxes that fly through the sky again, it would be too soon," Ward said. "This train experience was 10 out of 10."

The ride was about three to three and a half hours, and Brightline offers several destinations, including Orlando, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline started operating in Florida seven years ago and is the only privately owned and operated intercity passenger railroad in the country.

High-speed rail has a host of benefits for travelers, reducing transportation costs as well as road and air traffic, providing economic opportunities, and increasing land value, according to the Environmental Energy and Study Institute. High-speed rail also cuts down on the use of dirty energy sources, which lowers pollution and improves air quality.

Though the U.S. lags behind the rest of the world in implementing high-speed rail, there are several projects in the works. Brightline is constructing a track between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles suburb of Rancho Cucamonga, and Amtrak is upgrading five train sets between Boston and Washington, D.C., with 23 units to join the fleet within two years.

"I wish I could take the train everywhere honestly," Ward wrote. "Worth every penny, and it's not even that many pennies. Pretty affordable for luxury-adjacent travel."

