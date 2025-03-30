Video exposes brutal truth about driving compared to high-speed rail: 'The only sales pitch I need'

"Let's build high-speed rails next to highways to show the inferior speed of cars."

There's a video getting a lot of attention showing the contrast between two very different ways of getting from one place to another. The video, posted to Reddit, shows a high-speed rail bridge next to a highway bridge with several lanes, and it's fair to say the train is moving way faster than any of the cars.

The video is of China's fastest cross-sea high-speed railway, which connects cities along the East Coast of China and crosses parts of the Taiwan Strait. The train is capable of reaching speeds of 350 km/h, or nearly 220 mph. So, to simply say it's faster than driving is a bit of an understatement.

High-speed rail is widely used in China and Europe, providing transportation to billions of people a year, but it has yet to take hold in the U.S. as a viable alternative to traveling by car. There are, however, projects underway or planned in California, Nevada, and Texas, among several other states.

If these projects come to fruition, they'll provide travelers with cleaner and more convenient options than planes or cars. High-speed rail will also be significantly faster than traveling by car, as shown in the video.

While it would be unreasonable to ask everyone to ditch their cars and live a car-free lifestyle, the video proves there is a worthy alternative.

Riding a bike or walking when possible is not only healthier, but the savings on gas will add up, and your car won't be producing planet-warming pollution. If it's a longer trip, consider checking out public transit options. E-bikes or e-scooters are also cheaper, cleaner ways to commute.

Besides saving money on gas and doing your part to reduce pollution, you'll be doing fellow commuters a favor by not adding to the gridlock on the road.

For some, watching that train blow by those cars was all the convincing they needed.

"Whoa, that's the only sales pitch I need," one person commented. "Why is this so hard for so many to understand?"

Someone else said, "Let's build high speed rails next to highways to show the inferior speed of cars."

Another commenter added, "This is the hard thing to explain to people in cars. … I think the only good answer is for someone to actually experience good transit to get it."

