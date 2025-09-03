Man shares honest review after riding 'best' high-speed train in US: 'Unheard of in this country'

Whether you have a long commute to work every day or just need to travel a few miles to a store nearby, chances are that a car is involved in some way. But more people are now experiencing just how effective high-speed rail can be as a mode of reliable transportation.

TikToker and expecting parent Jed (@jeddeo1) decided to check out just how good the Brightline high-speed rail system in Florida is. To put it to the test, he took a trip from downtown Miami to Orlando in what was estimated to be a three-hour journey.

At nearly 250 miles apart, a car ride between Miami and Orlando would take the average driver a little over four hours to complete. With a top speed of up to 130 miles per hour, Brightline was able to shave about an hour off the commute.

"We're going faster than the cars. That's unheard of in this country," the TikToker quipped while aboard the high-speed train.

Upon reaching his destination, Jed shared a succinct review of his three-hour trip: "After my experience, I would say that Brightline is the best train in the U.S."

The U.S. has long been a country built around the automobile. As noted by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, there are just under 280 million cars registered in the country. However, with the development of high-speed rail systems, drivers could potentially leave their cars behind more often in favor of trains.

Brightline first launched operations in Florida in 2019. Since then, it has expanded its network to include more in-demand destinations in the state. This includes a route from Miami to Orlando, which began in September 2023.

In a press release announcing the route launch, Brightline touted the train's potential impact: "The system is expected to have a major impact on Florida's travel and workforce industries while bringing a sustainable transportation alternative."

"Environmental benefits are equally impressive and include reduced highway and city congestion and CO2 emissions by an estimated 72,000 metric tons per year. Studies show the system will remove more than three million cars from roadways each year," the release shared.

Transitioning to more high-speed rail systems in the U.S. could help reduce our reliance on planet-heating dirty fuels and steer us into a brighter and cooler future.

