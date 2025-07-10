Florida reverses course on critical $200 million project in the Everglades: 'It's very important funding'

"There's a lot of really high-quality habitat in both of these regions of the state."

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a line in Florida's 2025-26 budget that would eliminate $200 million set aside to preserve sensitive lands, according to WUSF.

The move reinstates money previously allocated for land acquisition. An appropriation of $850 million was assigned to two wildlife corridor conservation projects in 2023, resulting in a surplus of funds. In this year's budget, state lawmakers tried to sweep the surplus back into the general revenue fund.

The money will now be used to buy key links around the northern Everglades and between two national forests in north Florida. The Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor spans 100 miles, connecting the two forests. At the same time, the Caloosahatchee Big Cypress Land Acquisition Project is known for its importance to the Florida panther, water management, and resilience for the state of Florida in the face of sea level rise.

"There's a lot of really high-quality habitat in both of these regions of the state, and securing those connections would be a big deal," said Jason Lauritsen, chief conservation officer of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. "So it's very important funding."

The reassignment of funds comes at an ideal time. Other parts of the state budget allocate $18 million to the Florida Forever preservation program. Meanwhile, the federal government has announced plans to open protected public land for recreation.

Land conservation is a vital practice, not just for human enjoyment. Preserving ecosystems allows native animal and plant species to thrive. Carbon can be sequestered in trees and soil, thereby strengthening community health and wellness.

Right now, states across the nation are working to protect more land. Lawmakers in Wisconsin recently proposed to extend a state-run land-purchase program that has helped purchase 723,000 acres since its inception in 1989. Maine initiated a conservation program in 2021, which has since benefited more than 600,000 acres.

