Texas residents: AI data center sounds like a giant washing machine that never stops

Texas' fast-growing AI data center boom is creating a new problem for some nearby residents: nonstop industrial noise.

In Brazoria County, residents near a Giga Energy computing site in the Sloping Acres area have been dealing with a steady mechanical hum at home, raising fresh concerns about what could happen as even larger facilities are built across the state.

What's happening?

Residents near the Brazoria County site say the noise has persisted for months, with some comparing it to a giant washing machine that never turns off, Chron reported.

One resident, Kimberly Fortenberry, wrote on social media that her family had "spent years to be where we are today," only for "an AI data center to come in and ruin our peace." She said the noise has made it impossible for her family to use their back porch and added that a nearby sound wall has done little to help.

She shared a video capturing the incessant hum from the nearby data center on Facebook.

Another resident, Melissa Burnett, described the experience as "mentally and physically exhausting," writing that "the noise rattles you to the core 24/7," according to Chron.

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The complaints are drawing attention in part because the Brazoria facility covers only about six acres, far smaller than the AI campuses planned elsewhere in Texas. Even so, it may provide an early sign of the community concerns that could surface as the state's data center footprint grows.

Data centers make noise through equipment such as cooling systems, diesel generators, and fans, producing a hum that may carry over half a mile away.

Why is this concerning?

For nearby residents, the problem goes beyond annoyance. The Environmental and Energy Study Institute says nearby residents have linked prolonged exposure to the constant noise with headaches, vertigo, nausea, sleep disturbances, ear pain, and hypertension.

The larger concern is scale. If a six-acre site is already generating repeated complaints, much bigger campuses could intensify those impacts unless developers and regulators address them early. Texas' data center buildout is moving quickly, and many of these facilities run around the clock, meaning the sound may not let up at night or on weekends.

There is also a broader energy story behind the noise. AI tools can provide real benefits, including helping utilities forecast electricity demand, manage grid congestion, and better integrate wind and solar power. But the computing power behind AI also requires enormous amounts of electricity and, in many cases, significant amounts of water for cooling.

That can put added strain on the power grid, increase costs for communities, and deepen local impacts tied to data center operations, from noise to backup generator pollution.

That is especially important in Texas, where the grid is already under pressure during extreme heat and where rapid new power demand can create ripple effects for households and businesses.

What's being done about data center noise?

As more communities push back, local governments and developers may face increasing pressure to adopt stronger safeguards before projects move forward. That could include stricter zoning rules, larger setbacks from homes, enforceable noise limits, continuous sound monitoring, and better sound-mitigation designs than basic walls or barriers.

Companies also have options. Quieter cooling systems, improved building design, and more careful site selection can reduce the burden on nearby neighborhoods. Pairing new facilities with cleaner energy sources and more efficient cooling technologies could also help ease some of the broader strain tied to AI-related growth.

For residents, one of the most important steps is getting involved early in the permitting process. Public meetings, county hearings, and utility planning discussions can influence where facilities are built and what standards they must meet. Documenting sound levels, sharing health concerns, and organizing with neighbors can also make it harder for complaints to be dismissed as isolated frustrations.

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