Video captures unbearable noise coming from Michigan data center: 'We loved it here, but now, I don't know'

"If we want to resell the house, who's going to want to buy the house with that noise?"

Residents in Dowagiac, Michigan, are growing tired of the incessant noise coming from a nearby data center, and you really have to hear it to understand why.

On Instagram, WWMT News Channel 3 (@newschannel_3) shared video and audio of Hyperscale Data's facility, which supports artificial intelligence operations and bitcoin mining.

The endless whirring is enough to make any viewer hit the mute button — just imagine living right next to it.

Terry Raab told the outlet that he no longer wants to open his windows in the summer because of the insufferable noise, and he's growing increasingly concerned that Hyperscale's potentially expanding operations will cause his property value to plummet.

"If we want to resell the house, who's going to want to buy the house with that noise?" he told WWMT. "No one's going to want to buy."

Beyond the unreasonable racket, data centers bring a host of other concerns. They require a significant amount of energy to operate, which can cause electricity shortages in surrounding areas, increase nearby residents' bills, and disproportionately contribute to pollution.

According to the International Energy Agency, data centers accounted for 1.5% of global electricity consumption in 2024. With tech companies rapidly scaling up their AI output, this is expected to worsen in the coming years.

Meanwhile, data centers also use vast quantities of water to cool overheating systems. The Environmental and Energy Study Institute noted that large data centers can consume up to 5 million gallons per day, enough to supply a town of up to 50,000 people.

Not only does that strain freshwater supplies for nearby residents, but it can also negatively affect crop growth and harm aquatic habitats.

For Raab, though, it has ultimately changed his way of life for the worse.

"We loved it here, but now, I don't know," he told WWMT.

AI can be used for positive purposes, such as fighting disease and informing efficient agricultural practices, and some cryptocurrency companies are trying to be more responsible regarding energy use. However, the broader impact of data centers on people's lives is rarely taken into account.

"Wild how people are for this & it's only making it worse for everybody," one Instagram commenter said.

"This will ruin anyone's hearing over time," another added.

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