BMW reveals all-new 2024 EV featuring a sleek design and ‘excellent’ range

New car models continue to enter the electric vehicle space, and one of the latest one to be released is a compact “SAV,” or sports activity vehicle, from BMW called the BMW iX1 eDrive20.

BMW refers to some of its models as SAVs instead of SUVs, which stands for “sports utility vehicle,” though there is functionally no difference between the two types of cars.

BMW claims that the main features distinguishing the BMW iX1 eDrive20 are the car’s sleek design and “excellent range compared to the competition” of 267 to 295 miles. With a starting price of around $51,400, that puts it ahead of some of the other EVs in its price range, such as the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Audi Q4 e-tron.

That range claim is not entirely accurate, however, as some other EVs in a similar price range significantly outpace the BMW iX1 eDrive20. Most notably, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 continue to lead the field, offering the longest ranges for their prices. Starting at $41,450 and $41,600, respectively, the Ioniq 5 has a range of 303 miles, while the Ioniq 6 offers an incredible 361-mile range.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range, which starts at $36,240, also offers a significantly longer range of 333 miles, although Tesla was recently found to have been exaggerating its ranges, so perhaps that number should be taken with a grain of salt.

BMW recently announced that it was partnering with a company developing a dual-chemistry battery that could offer a 600-mile range on a single charge. That technology, however, is apparently not going to be ready in time to make it into the iX1 eDrive20.

Other specs of the iX1 eDrive20 include a top speed of 105 miles per hour and acceleration of 0 to 60 miles per hour in 8.6 seconds. The vehicle is expected to go on sale at the end of 2023.

Other luxury electric vehicles competing for customers that will enter the EV space include offerings from Mercedes Benz and Lamborghini.

Responding to news about the BMW iX1 eDrive20, one Carscoops commenter wrote, “Not bad. I like it. I think this will outsell the IX here in the U.S.”

