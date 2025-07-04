Car expert shares first-hand look inside wild BMW concept car with futuristic features: 'Look what happens'

"We are presently living in the future."

One auto reviewer, Supercar Blondie (@SupercarBlondie) on YouTube, showcased the futuristic design of the BMW i Vision Circular concept that is bound to excite any car enthusiast.

"Look what happens," says the reviewer as she points out the BMW's future of sun roofs.

The car features 100% recycled rubber tires and is said to be fully designed "according to circular economy principles." This comes at a time when the BMW Group is embodying its "ambitious plan to become the world's most sustainable manufacturer in the individual premium mobility space."

Previous reports have indicated that it also features "vehicle-to-grid charging, meaning that the battery can feed power back into the grid when needed, for example, during a power outage or at periods of peak demand."

The car is set to save drivers in multiple ways. As it's fully electric, there's no need to pay for gas. Meanwhile, the growing prevalence of electric vehicles is a factor in cleaning up the air pollution from combustion engines. U.S. electric car sales reached a whopping 1.3 million units in 2024. As demand grows, so too does sustainability, as EVs produce zero air pollution while driving, comparable to the 105 grams per mile produced by internal combustion engines.

It's also fully compatible to recharge using solar panels — a factor that will drastically cut costs associated with EV ownership, because fueling with solar energy is far cheaper than using public charging stations.

The reviewer was not the only one amazed, as viewers flocked to the conversation.

"Whoa! This is awesome," wrote one commenter.

Another said, "We are presently living in the future."

