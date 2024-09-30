BMW Group trials cutting-edge 'motionless' wind energy technology at renowned plant: 'This pilot is a small but exciting project'

"We're looking forward to seeing its potential."

The BMW Group is trialing a groundbreaking "motionless" wind energy system at its Mini manufacturing plant in Oxford, England, to assess its impact on the plant's energy efficiency. If the trial is successful, the technology could be deployed at other BMW Group locations worldwide in addition to commercial buildings throughout the United Kingdom.

As Renewable Energy Magazine detailed, the wind energy system was developed by startup Aeromine Technologies and is designed for commercial and industrial rooftops. While the BMW Group already has over 11,000 solar panels on the roof of its body shop — enough to power 850 homes for one year — the solar arrays are much less efficient in winter and at nighttime.

However, as the magazine reported, the wind often blows hardest during these times, providing the ideal conditions for Aeromine's wind system to take over and generate clean electricity. That way, the plant can benefit from renewable energy even when the sun isn't shining, helping to reduce its carbon pollution and improve local air quality.

🗣️ What kind of renewable energy should we rely on most?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The wind harvesting platforms don't have blades but instead feature two airfoils to capture and direct wind. The air is then drawn into an intake vent and through a generator to produce electricity, all without the noise pollution and danger to wildlife that come with typical bladed turbines.

According to Aeromine's website, the technology can generate up to 50% more energy than other renewable systems and meet 100% of a building's electricity demands when paired with rooftop solar. It can run 24/7 and be controlled remotely, making it a breeze to capture wind power.

Plus, the units are made from long-lasting, recyclable materials to minimize the environmental impact, which aligns with the BMW Group's sustainability goals.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"BMW Group is always looking for innovative and efficient solutions in every aspect of the business," Carmen Gargioni, team lead of innovation at BMW Group Real Estate Management, stated in a news release.

The pilot wind energy project is part of the BMW Startup Garage, a program that evaluates startups as potential suppliers and long-term partners of the company. As the BMW Group tests products, it acts as a "venture client" rather than an investor, giving startups a chance to prove their innovations while helping BMW stay one step ahead of the pack.

"This pilot is a small but exciting project for BMW Group and complements our existing approach to purchasing renewable electricity from the national grid," Urs Sambale, a project manager at BMW Group Real Estate Europe, stated. "We're looking forward to seeing its potential for generating clean wind energy at BMW Group sites."

Other mindblowing wind technologies have been unveiled recently, including aesthetically pleasing "wind fences" designed for urban areas, bladeless "honeycomb" turbines, and even nature-inspired "wind trees." With wind farms and innovations growing explosively, the world is one step closer to a cooler future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.