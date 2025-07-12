Young engineer develops game-changing solution to pressing global issue: 'Creates a full circular system'

These days, plastic is everywhere, from the bottled water we drink to the cases that house many of our most important electronics.

Unfortunately, that means plastic waste is also everywhere.

Plastic litter has been found all over the globe. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a horrifying example of plastic excess. Plastic litter has even been discovered in remote areas of the Himalayas.

This is why any technological innovation that limits the amount of plastic we use is welcome. As Euronews detailed, a young Austrian engineer has developed a game-changing invention that could revolutionize the way electronics are packaged.

Franziska Kerber created PAPE, a paper-based alternative for the plastic used in the casings of small electronics. The product is sturdy, yet biodegradable, which means facilities don't need to employ shredding or chemical separation when electronics are discarded.

The brilliant 24-year-old designer approached the development of PAPE with the goals of creating circular systems and encouraging material reuse. The hope is that products such as Wi-Fi routers and smoke detectors, as well as the casing they come in, can be properly recycled.

This is just one innovation that could deal with the plastic problem. For example, researchers at the University of Texas A&M have created a biodegradable plastic made from soldier fly carcasses.

Elsewhere, a team from the University of Michigan is developing innovative ways to break down single-use plastics without the toxic effects.

This is great news because plastic waste is a multifaceted problem. First and foremost, plastic waste stays around for a long time. For instance, plastic straws take 200 years to break down, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

What's more, microplastics are so ubiquitous that they have been discovered in people's bloodstreams. This can lead to a myriad of health concerns that we are only beginning to understand.

There are many ways for us to limit plastic waste. We can support brands that are focused on circular use, and we can also recycle our old electronics. Perhaps most importantly, we can choose non-plastic options for everyday products.

Kerber was understandably excited about the potential of her idea.

"Electronic waste is the fastest-growing waste stream worldwide and most electronic products are not designed in a way for them to be recycled," she told Euronews. "So I was aiming to create a product that not only improves recyclability, but creates a full circular system around it."

